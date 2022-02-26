"On the first night there were no issues, but on the second night we arrived at one of the three main dining rooms with our wives.I gave the crew on Carnival rave reviews too and thought no one could ever do better, but these folks surpassed them...."Read More
This transatlantic cruise was 3 years in the making! Twice canceled and then the ship's grounding almost didn't make it! But the trip finally came together. For the first time ever I put in a bid to upgrade and we won! We moved from a regular aft balcony to a Haven penthouse aft balcony. It was our first time in the Haven,but it won't be our last. The trip started on the wrong shoe when the day ...
Are you ready to be disappointed. This is the cruise line for you then. They have adopted a new culture of ~
No
You are the problem
We don’t care
Burned food
Chipped drink glasses
The crew eats before you
You move out of the way for crew
Miscommunication
Chaos
Zero customer service until you ask for a manager, then ask for an officer, then 2hrs later the officer ...
This was our first cruise since Covid-19 shut things down. And first time sailing on Norwegian. Up to now we had stuck pretty much to Celebrity Cruises but our last experience on the Edge was less than satisfactory so we tried Norwegian based on a friend’s recommendation. Glad we did, I liked everything about this ship, especially the dining. Food was excellent, I’d say definitely a cut above ...
Norwegian Escape, 4/16 departure 1st trip after the Dominican grounding… day 3 & apparently bad weather and one port call cancelled and got a recorded message that my 2 different tours cancelled with no alternatives. Very disappointed by the lack of customer service when things go wrong. No real information of what’s going on other than ‘weather’ - that’s is all they said. Do yourself a favor, ...
My son found the Escape and invited me and his dad to go with us. It was to be a fun family getaway. As is well documented, the boat grounded on a sandbar and had to return to the pier. The cruise was cancelled and Norwegian had to begin the difficult task of disembarkation internationally.
I was amazed at the offer of a free refund and the same amount spent credited towards another cruise. ...
Unfortunately our cruise was cut short but during our entire stay we received five star treatment. After an initial mishap involving my bags General Manager Kivanc Ucar took a special interest in ensuring that all our expectations were met and he succeeded. Every time I had a question he or his wonderful assistant Kathleen Francisco were there to help with whatever we needed. Most people will ...
We mainly picked this cruise ship because we have sailed with Norwegian in the past and found that the size of their ships are perfect. We have sailed with Royal Caribbean before too and found their ships were too big and had too many people. Our last 3 cruises have been with Norwegian and we can say nothing but good things about the cleanliness and service from the staff. I will say over the ...
Choose the Escape for dates and departure port. We were looking forward to 3 ports, and Hreat Strirrup Caye. One port was cancelled before we left, Grand Cayman instead another sea day. Not ideal. We were able to NOT wear masks on board which was very nice, but asked to wear them a each port. Have sailed on Norwegian before, first time on Escape. Our first stop is always O'Sheehan's. Best wings, ...
This is our second time on the Escape, last time in 2016. Enjoyed both cruises. You can tell the crew is delighted to be back to work. Over the top helpful and friendly.
Ship is in great shape. Our cruise didn't require Passengers to wear Masks on the ship. All the crew wore Masks the entire time.
We had Thermal Spa passes for the week which is always wonderful.
All 7 days we enjoyed ...
Our return to cruising was a "last minute" (10 day out) booking on the NCL Escape, February 26-March 5, 2022, Eastern Caribbean out of Port Canaveral. This was our first balcony ever! This is also the largest ship we’ve sailed as we usually prefer mid-size. The price was great with the four perks included. The cruise was wonderful! We also learned there was only about 1800 passengers onboard a ...