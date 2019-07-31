  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Aegir Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
151 reviews
Kalemegdan Fortress, Belgrad, Serbia
Having drinks before dinner.
We were in Szentendre, Hungary
Bulgaria - Belogradchik Rock Fortress
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
151 reviews
1-10 of 151 Viking Aegir Cruise Reviews

Phenominal!

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - All

User Avatar
Williamdewitt11
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were invited by friends on our first cruise every and we loved it! So many wonderful memories of everyone and everything. From the staff, the food, the accommodations, to so many wonderful ports. We were so impressed we have already begun planning our next Viking cruise. We can’t stop talking to people about our adventure and the wonderful time. The Viking experience was all that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Another fabulous cruise from Viking!

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - All

User Avatar
copiteck
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We loved everything about this cruise. The excursions with one exception (the excursion to the Belvedere Museum/Palace was our most expensive one and by far the worst one--staff was so unorganized) were fabulous. We learned and saw a lot on each of the excursions. I really enjoyed all that we learned in Nuremberg at the rally grounds, museum and courthouse where the top Nazis were tried. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Cruise Review

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dlecher
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Previously sailed with Viking and the experience was great. When we started sailing with Viking the included tours were more packed with exciting things to see. Now everything you might want to see is optional and the prices are very high. I would like to see less optional and more included. Food quality has also gone down, not as many choices and the food is not the same quality. We had to change ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

We loved the ship, water was low but they moved us to the Embla without a blip!

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - All

User Avatar
Tbullock
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was where we wanted to go and we had heard from friends what a great trip it was. We began in Bucharest and explored that city before we left. We made the most of each stop, exploring the city or town close to the ship. All the excursions were fun and educational. We especially enjoyed the biking excursions in Osijek, Croatia, and in Belgrade Serbia. We loved our 3 day add on to Prague and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Grand European River Cruise

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
wvd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a special trip for our forty-fifth anniversary. We had a wonderful time! We added a three night trip to Prague before the cruise and a two night stay in Amsterdam after the cruise. The cruise itself was just terrific! Our cabin was small but very efficient. I'm glad we got the french balcony so we could always have fresh air and a great view to take pictures. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Magical Bavaria and more

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Martha.labarge
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A thoughtful trip through some of Eastern Europe with a wonderful sense of history. Budapest was young and vibrant with extraordinarily beautiful architecture. Highly recommend the extension. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. The cabin was functional and very comfortable. Dining was very good with a wonderful variety of fare. The activities were interesting and certainly enhanced by ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

European Sojourn

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - All

User Avatar
mgfuller
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Bucharest to Amsterdam We had never taken a river cruise and when we saw this itinerary, it covered so much of Europe we knew this was the trip for us. We did a pre-trip to Bucharest and Transylvania and would highly recommend adding this to your itinerary—one of our favorite stops! We had a French balcony which was sufficient, and well serviced, as we were in the room only to sleep—we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Amazing!

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
beachladynsb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Always dreamed about being able to experience a Viking Cruise and it did not disappoint! We did a 2 day extension in Budapest prior to boarding the ship. One of the best things we did was hire a private guide to show us the city from a locals perspective and it was well worth it! The embarkation process could not have been more smooth and even though we arrived 2 hours early, our room was ready ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Worst river cruise ever! Left after only 2 days onboard

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Korinatravelbuddy
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had been planning a wonderful birthday celebration for him, so we decided on Viking. We had heard from many friends on how superb and excellent it was to travel with Viking. This was not our first cruise as we have done several cruises at least 1 every 2 years, fortunately enough with other very high-end lines - Oceania and Regent Seven Seas. We are lucky enough that we can afford ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Budapest to Bucharest

Review for Viking Aegir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Diana Moule
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was recommended by previous friends and relatives who had travelled with Viking numerous times. Having done many ocean cruises we decided to try a river cruise. It did not disappoint the excursions were very good only you need to be fit with all the walking involved but from our point of view they were excellent. Staff were very helpful nothing too much trouble and always very professional in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

