Avalon Waterways Avalon Visionary Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
77 reviews
Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
77 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
What a wonderful first time river cruise experience
"My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal.The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the crew extremely helpful and pleasant and the overall content of the itinerary was great with a lot of choices...."Read More
REJS avatar

REJS

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 77 Avalon Waterways Avalon Visionary Cruise Reviews

Almost Back to Normal

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
coyboy1971
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Rhine for the opportunity to see the castles of the middle Rhine gorge and the Lorelei, and it did not disappoint. That was among the best scenic cruising days I've ever experienced. The ship is spotless and feels new. Many new crew members in the dining room, so service was a bit slow and uneven, but this is to be expected as rosters are rebuilt. Food ranged from spectacular ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Flowers, art, and fairy tales

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tia Loco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly beautiful in the Spring when daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, muscari, and primroses are in bloom. I went on this cruise primarily to visit public parks, private gardens, commercial bulb fields, and specialty gardens. All of these, particularly the Keukenhof Gardens, were wonderful but there was so much more! Everyday in the ports, I felt as if I were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Best cruise ever!

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MSGran
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise. Yes, we had done multiple ocean cruises in the Caribbean and even Alaska, but never a river cruise. So we thought we would splurge and do it! We booked airline arrangements through Avalon and planned for an extra day in case of airline problems - a good decision. We arrived in Zurich at 8:30pm and walked to the hotel at the airport where arrangements had ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Best of time

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Marionfay
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our Cruise was the best fall trip I could Imagine. Lovely location, great Hotel, wonderful people. Very well organized. Lots to do or not do, you choose what it is that you wan to so. Everyone made sure you had what you wanted or needed. I can't say enough good about the whole trip. Oh the food and wine!! Great, wonderful, the chief and staff gave their all to give us anything. The side trips ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Triple docked diesel exhaust

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Masten812
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ship was beautiful but we didn’t get to open drapes or sliding door because we were always triple docked at every port. Also would wake up at 3 a.m. because of diesel exhaust in our room. Excursions were not exactly as published. Cruise director was personable. Dining room was nice. Breakfast and lunch were buffets. Dinner had nice menu with wine. Wine / champagne at breakfast and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

