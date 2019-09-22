Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

Our Cruise was the best fall trip I could Imagine. Lovely location, great Hotel, wonderful people. Very well organized. Lots to do or not do, you choose what it is that you wan to so. Everyone made sure you had what you wanted or needed. I can't say enough good about the whole trip. Oh the food and wine!! Great, wonderful, the chief and staff gave their all to give us anything. The side trips ...