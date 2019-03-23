"The shower is the basic room is very small - but water pressure was good.You really only spend about one day cruising during daytime hours, so there's not much opportunity to view scenery from your room as we had thought...."Read More
TLSLP1
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 91 Avalon Waterways Avalon Vista Cruise Reviews
We initially chose Avalon primarily because it was one of the few highly rated river cruise lines that allowed children. We traveled with a family of 10, which included one person with mobility issues (uses wheelchair but can walk short distances) and one teen. Our trip was the "Romantic Rhine" (northbound).
Rooms: We booked 4 of the basic staterooms & one of the panorama suites. The open-air ...
It was a chance to see several places within a short amount of time in places I have always wanted to visit. Also, I wanted a short (7days) trip to try out river cruising to see if it was a travel method that I would enjoy. I was impressed on all counts. The stops along the river gave you a good sample of the area. The ship was amazing from well appointed, clean, comfortable rooms, amazing ...
It sounded like a great idea to Cruise the Rhine and we added 3 nights in Zurich to the end. Our room was excellent but the true stars were the staff. There was not one who didn’t go out of they’re way to provide us with a great experience. With only 168 guests we had a chance to meet just about all of them. The food was fantastic with a lot of choices.
We had to skip some of the excursions as ...
I eat Gluten Free for medical reasons and the Chef and his entire staff were very accommodating. This was very appreciated and I had a great dining experience. The dinner menu was marked with all the available gluten free items along with separate choices if these weren't to my liking. I had no trouble choosing from the menu each night. Breakfast and lunch offered enough choices that were ...
Arrived in Amsterdam a day early to walk around and adjust to the time change. That worked well, but not enough time to do Amsterdam justice. The cruise far exceeded our expectations. The cabin was comfortable and always clean, the cabin arrangement was great and you could wake up in the morning a watch the country-side go by. The staff was always looking to help, whether answering questions, ...
This is the way to travel. Everything taken care of, great friendly and hard working staff. Amazing crew guiding the ship, excellent tour director and unbelievable chef. Food so good it could have been a foody cruise. Very good selection of stops and gorgeous scenery. The Vista is a beautiful and clean ship that was a pleasure to be aboard. We are sold on this as as a way to discover a ...
The ship it was built in 2012 and it still looked brand new, our cabin was spacious and well equipped. We arrived on 12 July 2019 and checked into the Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam City Center, the next morning to Breakfast and finally closed up all our bags ready to board the Avalon Vista to get settled. We had breakfast and prep for our Amsterdam Canal Cruse plus a walking tour, every day there ...
As strange as it sounds, this cruise was actually a late addition to our European trip. We had booked an ocean cruise that started and ended in Amsterdam last year and, since the cost of the flight from Canada was significant, we allowed ourselves some extra time (two weeks plus) in Europe beforehand to see and do other things.
We had previously considered a river cruise and the Rhine ...
We wanted to visit Amsterdam and try a river cruise. The room on the ship were spacious,' comfortable and clean. The crew and staff were very helpful and friendly. The highlights were Keuknhof Gardens and spending a day in Bruges. The entertainment on the ship was good and the local guides for the excursions off the ship were excellent. The only negative was the food, sometimes it was cold and 2 ...
Globus Friends & Family opportunity. Spring was a perfect time for our 1st river cruise. The Avalon Vista was very, very nice. The itinerary was wonderful starting & ending in Amsterdam so we stayed a few extra days both before & after the cruise. The private organ recital in Willemstad was exceptional. Being behind the Delta Pan Barrage with a local quide was so educational. Every guide was ...