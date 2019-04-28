  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
106 reviews
you can click a button on outside of room and people in the room can see in
bathroom window which was very odd!
lounge
welcome crew
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
106 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Thank you Ama Waterways
"We were treated so well.From the warm sun on the deck (with iced tea at hand (so pampered), to singing with Erika in the lounge, to the Octoberfest celebration (Prost!..."
bburger62 avatar

bburger62

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we'd had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

7 nights Legendary Danube

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelfun001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise carried on for a second week with approx. 25 guests staying on for the second week. The trip started in Nuremberg and ended in Budapest. We're not regular cruisers and joined friends for their 40th wedding anniversary and his 60th birthday. We were in suite 330, category C and the room was fine (small but manageable). The shower was great (much better than our Azamara ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear travelfun001, Thank you for taking the time to share your most recent experience with us. We are disappointed to learn our fitness center and excursions did not meet your expectations,...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Great cruising experience

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eberry
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise. We explore Prague prior to the cruise and enjoyed the excursions offered to us there. We found the cruise highly organized, the staff were friendly and they tried to anticipate our needs. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly with the bus taking us from Prague to Nuremberg with a tour and stop along the way to stretch our legs. All the tour guides that ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Top Notch!

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
marmicook
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A friend recommended AmaWaterways and we are so glad we went on a river boat cruise with this company! The crew was amazing and always willing to help no matter what we needed. Christian was the best Cruise Manager. He went above and beyond whenever anyone had a special request. It was great having a small group of people. We were able to meet some really wonderful people on the boat. The food ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear marmicook, Thank you kindly for taking the time to write such a thoughtful review of your recent cruise on board AmaCerto; we always enjoy hearing from our guests. From our crew to our...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

A week in paradise

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Kkeane
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. He is well traveled and told us this line was the best. We have been on many ocean cruises but the river cruise is better. We loved every moment. The staff is amazing. Our favorite bartender was Misha. We loved seeing her every day. She was always smiling and kept us smiling too. Nothing is too much to ask. The food is ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Danube, Vilshofen to Budapest Spring 2019

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MikeBR
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised the the Danube many times and this was our second time with AMA on this particular section, but with some different stops than our previous cruise which was a 'Wine Cruise'. We had chosen cabin 203 on the Cello deck [middle] which has the unique AMA double balcony design with an open balcony for good weather and a 'French balcony' when the weather is not so pleasant. This is ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Perfect in every way

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
gogiandtom
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise, or cruise of any kind, and we picked AMA based on a review of various materials that reviewed cruise lines.The cruise was easy to book through a travel agent. The embarkation was smooth , the disembarkation was well handled and included transportation from the ship to the airport. The price would have included free airfare had we wanted to fly to coincide with the ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

