We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands.
Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold.
The personnel was ...
We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try.
We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise.
We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava,
Vienna, Durnstein, ...
My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
This cruise carried on for a second week with approx. 25 guests staying on for the second week. The trip started in Nuremberg and ended in Budapest.
We're not regular cruisers and joined friends for their 40th wedding anniversary and his 60th birthday.
We were in suite 330, category C and the room was fine (small but manageable). The shower was great (much better than our Azamara ...
This was our first river cruise. We explore Prague prior to the cruise and enjoyed the excursions offered to us there. We found the cruise highly organized, the staff were friendly and they tried to anticipate our needs. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly with the bus taking us from Prague to Nuremberg with a tour and stop along the way to stretch our legs. All the tour guides that ...
A friend recommended AmaWaterways and we are so glad we went on a river boat cruise with this company! The crew was amazing and always willing to help no matter what we needed. Christian was the best Cruise Manager. He went above and beyond whenever anyone had a special request. It was great having a small group of people. We were able to meet some really wonderful people on the boat. The food ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. He is well traveled and told us this line was the best. We have been on many ocean cruises but the river cruise is better. We loved every moment. The staff is amazing. Our favorite bartender was Misha. We loved seeing her every day. She was always smiling and kept us smiling too. Nothing is too much to ask. The food is ...
We have cruised the the Danube many times and this was our second time with AMA on this particular section, but with some different stops than our previous cruise which was a 'Wine Cruise'.
We had chosen cabin 203 on the Cello deck [middle] which has the unique AMA double balcony design with an open balcony for good weather and a 'French balcony' when the weather is not so pleasant. This is ...
This was our first river cruise, or cruise of any kind, and we picked AMA based on a review of various materials that reviewed cruise lines.The cruise was easy to book through a travel agent. The embarkation was smooth , the disembarkation was well handled and included transportation from the ship to the airport. The price would have included free airfare had we wanted to fly to coincide with the ...