The lemon, chocolate and fruit tarts were so good, and there were usually about 6 kinds of cookies including gluten-free macaroons and one sugar-free option daily.No problem booking a 6:30 reservation every night pre-cruise, and no problem getting the same table for the entire cruise when we found a great waiter the first night.
We have taken several transatlantic cruises because we enjoy the sea days rather than many port days. We found the Retreat and Concierge services to be exceptional. We spend much of our time in our stateroom and on our balcony and this cruise and the accompanying weather was perfect for that. We felt that the live musicians in the Ensemble Lounge and in the Foyer were quite exceptional and ...
We like sea days when cruising. Taking this cruise offered many days at sea at the beginning of the cruise. The cruise stops were at the end of the cruise with stops in Azores, Spain, France and Italy. The staff in the restaurants, the Captain and crew were very visible and willing to talk throughout the cruise. The Captain always had a briefing every day and about weather conditions. Always felt ...
My Partner and I were happy to return to cruising after a 2 1/2 year hiatus due to Covid. It was wonderful and Celebrity did not disappoint. This was our 5th cruise on Reflection (out of 41 cruises) over the years and we were glad to be back aboard. The ship was approximately 50% full and all passengers and staff were fully vaccinated. Overall, the ship was beautiful for her age. There were ...
My husband and I have taken about 10 cruises, always on NCL. This was our first post Covid cruise and our first cruise on Celebrity.
Our cabin was a Sky Suite in the Retreat. Embarkation at the pier was the fastest/easiest we have ever encountered. There is a separate entry for suite guests. It is such a pleasant experience that I’m not sure I can cruise in anything but a suite now. We ...
My wife and I were looking forward to our first cruise on Celebrity and we were not at all disappointed. Our embarkation went quick but it should have since the ship only had about 1200 vacationers on board as opposed to a recent Carnival cruise that was almost full, but did not have a full crew. I felt we were treated very kindly by all of the crew. Seas during the cruise we mostly calm and the ...
Recently back from a Celebrity cruise and thought an update would be appropriate for any who may read. First, the capacity of the cruise was reduced in total passengers by Celebrity to about 1/3 of the ship. The embarkation process flowed very smoothly for all who had their pre-test 48 hr in advance negative Covid test. Once aboard it was easy to see that the ship would not be crowded and the crew ...
We really love the s class ships- The reflection is one of our favorites, albeit it has been updated. Arrival was easy and efficient. The boarding process quick. We were in a Royal suite so no problems. All staff was wearing masks and friendly and available. We loved our suite- can be seen on youtube. It really needs updating- One really positive was our butler Mudit and cabin attendant ...
Celebrity is our go to Cruise line. The staff was amazing. Their show of appreciation to have us back was overwhelming.
The food/Menu in Luminae was top shelf. The chefs table experience was the best one yet.
If you have not tried the Porch restaurant you are missing out.
We were on 3 back to backs on this ship, March 12 through April 2.
The ship was very clean and they took every ...
Two years since our last cruise. We are Elite Captains Club Members. We booked this cruise because we had cruise credits that were going to expire. We booked a C2 concierge cabin on deck 10. We had to pick a check-in time. Since we were driving in from Orlando, we chose 1:30-2. We parked off-site and arrived at the terminal around 1:30. Vaccination cards and passports were checked before we were ...
We are experienced cruisers and were looking forward to getting back on board after over two years absence due to Covid. We had confidence in Celebrity’s ability to keep us safe due to their safety record and procedures we have experienced with them in the past. We were not disappointed.
Celebrity did a great job preparing us for the cruise and guiding us through the safety protocols with ...