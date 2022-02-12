Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Eastern

My wife and I were looking forward to our first cruise on Celebrity and we were not at all disappointed. Our embarkation went quick but it should have since the ship only had about 1200 vacationers on board as opposed to a recent Carnival cruise that was almost full, but did not have a full crew. I felt we were treated very kindly by all of the crew. Seas during the cruise we mostly calm and the ...