"Overall, Oceania remains one of our favorite lines, and it's probably a top line for a port intensive European cruise.The entertainment overall improved slightly compared to our previous cruise on the Riviera 3 years ago, but still I would rank it as just ok...."Read More
We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts.
Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
While our stateroom was lovely (OC Suite aft end of ship), and most of the ship was ship shape, 2 out of 2 Jacuzzis in our suite did not work. The problem was solved on the 6th day of cruising! The management of the hotel side tried to put the problem back on me for not reporting it (which I had), accused me of using them (which I had not because they were broken and I was NOT told they were ...
We chose this cruise to get back onto the water. Like so many others, we missed cruising through the pandemic. We saw this cruise surface, realised the vessel was not fully booked, had the time and made the booking. We had cruised on Riviera in December 2018 (from Miami) and Marina in 2017 (from Rome) so we are familiar with the line and the vessel.
We enjoy the Penthouse Suites (from 2018) and ...
Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available
The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive.
Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good).
We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
This was our first time on Oceania. We have cruised all the major lines and found this one the most enjoyable to date. Yes there were little things here and there like slow internet and a not so spa experience but overall it was very relaxing and enjoyable due to the staff.
They went out of their way to please and were genuine in this by the end of the cruise we felt we were leaving old ...
This was my third Oceania cruise; Marina 2011, Riviera 2016, and Riviera 2022, and we have a planned Vista in 2023. I enjoy the country-club casual vibe of Oceania -- ship decor, outstanding artwork at every turn, and overall attitude. The crew is exceptional in professional service and friendliness. The food offerings are varied and there is something for everyone, although I was less ...
We chose Oceania for our first cruise because of the line's reputation for excellent food and service, plus we wanted to sail on a small ship. The Riviera did not disappoint. It was a perfect first cruise for us and we've already booked another with the line.
Embarkation was a breeze. We arrived at 3pm for a 5pm sailing and basically walked right on to the ship. No lines, no crowds, no ...
We cruised on this ship in February, 2020, and were excited to return. Now, that excitement has turned to disappointment… to being ticked off.
Given the down time due to Covid, we actually expected the ship’s managers to be happy to see people cruising again. Instead, when we made inquiry about a problem, we were met with rudeness and a total lack of concern and interest.
Due to a severe ...
We've done a few trips with "O". The food & ship are superb. Due to Covid, the pax were limited to having the ship barely half full. We liked how sanitary everything was. We started with a C-1 Ocean view, but upograded to a Concierge cabin for a most reasonable price. Certainly worth it.
The vast majority of pax followed the mask mandate in doors, though some from "certain" regions of the ...