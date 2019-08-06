I will not discuss the noticiable drop in service here, just the Covid situation. Seabourn’s attitude is cavalier at best, not even enforcing their own written rules. On day eight of an eleven day cruise, there were seven quarantined rooms on our floor out of 189 passengers on board. Not a peep or warning from company to passengers.
“Masks are required to be worn on transportation during any ...
We tried to book a cruise around 6 weeks out and managed to reserve guaranteed suite but flights were not available to book. This was supposedly linked to the move of embarkation from Venice to Ravenna. (didn’t Venice ban cruise ships from 1st August 2021? Why was this a surprise 9 months later?) After another week and calls to Seabourn and TA we were advised that flights could now be booked but ...
We did arrive a couple of days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. It is a fabulous city to visit and take in the shows.
We have taken 5 cruises on this ship and we just love it. It has the perfect size and the best service and food ever offered in any other cruises. We were also very lucky because the weather was perfect during the whole cruise. I do not think these cruises have much to ...
Ultra expedition to Antarctica.Experience of a lifetime. Expedition staff is one of the best in the industry. If you book your entire trip, including your flights, you will be well taken care with shuttle and minimum baggage handling on your part.Tours could be pricey, but well worth to enjoy the visits to all the scenic ports.
Staff on ship will pamper you, meals are five stars and the ...
Have wanted to do the Antarctic for ages. Already experienced Seabourn service so putting the two together was obvious. The service was at least as good as a Caribbean cruise we did last year and when you add to that a most impressive expedition team and organisation of Zodiac trips the whole experience was amazing. The itinerary started with a trip down the Chilean Coast encompassing interesting ...
Our 5th Seabourn cruise, second on the Quest. We booked a guaranteed verandah suite and were not disappointed.
The food and drink were typically of high quality and the service very good. Only disappointment was a dinner outside on the deck when the service was very slow and we just couldn’t be bothered to wait for dessert. I think they were just overwhelmed that night.
One can get cabin ...
The first leg of this journey was from Lima, Peru to Santiago, Chile. This first part was interesting but the protests, strikes, and safety concerns made some of the ports feel uninviting. We were onboard for Antarctica mainly and this cruise did not disappoint.
Antarctica is one of the most spectacular places on the planet and to be able to kayak, walk on sea ice, photography wildlife, and ...
This cruise was spectacular. We typically cruise Regent and have done Viking Ocean and Celebrity, but we can say without a doubt that this trip was over the top fabulous. The food was the best and most consistent we've had at sea, the service was impeccable, the ship was spotless, the ambience and care taken to every detail was amazing. We have never done a cooler weather cruise before but we ...
There is much to like about Seabourn's fall foliage cruise provided you don't encounter a hurricane (Dorian) and have to forego Prince Edward Island and opt instead for 2 nights in St. John New Brunswick, an unscheduled port where it rained sideways. The captain was cautious, and when we read about the power outages in PEI and the hurricane-related problems in Halifax, we felt good about ...
We chose this cruise as a way to visit both Greenland and Nunavut. With our tickets, two weeks before departure, the itinerary stated that we would not be able to go ashore at any of the three stops in Nunavut. We did not look at the itinerary before boarding the ship - we thought we knew where we were going and had of course paid in full. We anchored in the harbour of Iqaliut for customs ...