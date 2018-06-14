  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
39 reviews
Yes that was me kissing my wife under the Eiffel Tower. Nov 24th Picture taken by a young couple from Minn. on my camera!
The view we saw as we step out of our hotel 0.8 mile away
In Prague I do not rember the name, but they call it a mini-Eiffel Tower. 299 steps to the top.
Vienna Christmas Market Nov 2021
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
39 reviews
Featured Review
Amazing
"The cleaning service was great and was always on top of providing a clean and comfortable room.I highly recommend a massage it was fantastic and a great value...."Read More
Tinebird avatar

Tinebird

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

1-10 of 39 AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruise Reviews

awesome

Review for AmaCello to Europe - All

User Avatar
ironhead48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I went to a Viking show and bought an Amawaterways cruise. I am cheap, but this time I upgraded to a French Balcony. That was in Sept of 2019 to sail on April 4th (a different ship) Covid cancelled and I re booked lost my free air but added 2 day pre and 3 days post that got cancelled so I re booked again but for 1 year later. this time a wine cruise in late November. we got very lucky. only 30 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Amazing

Review for AmaCello to Europe - All

User Avatar
Tinebird
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The ship was fantastic all the luxury of a large cruise line but way less people. The staff are able and more then willing to cater to your every need. The wait staff is on point. I have also had some of the best meals and deserts on board. Although the rooms are small they are very clean and have everything you need to enjoy your stay. The cleaning service was great and was always on top of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Excellent experience!

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Southernwc
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I did not select this cruise but joined a friend and discovered this excellent cruise line. We travelled up the Rhône River from Arles to Lyon in Provence and saw storybook views and villages. The tour guides in each location were the best I have ever seen and heard - we got in depth information delivered with delightful humor. My favorites were visiting the Provençal olive grower and his ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A Great Experience

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annunciata
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

It was my first cruise with the AmaWaterways, but it will not be the last. I chose it because it was the only cruise that offered exactly the tour I wanted to take, including the possibility of spending three days in Paris partly on my own, but always backed up by the AmaWaterways personnel in case of need; and talking of that, Sonja always kept me under her wings, whether I was a few meters or ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Speaking French

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
grandmaR
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Background information: I picked this cruise because I wanted to revisit the places I had been on a trip I made in 1964, and I took my 18 year old granddaughter with me because she wanted to see France and practice her French. She had been on 2 cruises prior to this and I had been on 30 cruises. One of my prior cruises was on AmaViola which was a newer AmaWaterways ship with a pool. The ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear grandmaR, It was so lovely to read your detailed description of your journey with your granddaughter. We truly appreciate you taking the time to write to us, as we love hearing about...

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful trip

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
shalanda817
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to see Provence when chance to see lavender in bloom. Chose AMAWaterways based on price. Travel solo and while still paid single supplement the promotion going was the best deal for the time could go. Did not do pre or post cruise package. Cruise only. Did pre-cruise time in Paris on own. Purchased transfer from Paris to Lyon from AMA. Worked great. Met group at hotel for transfer ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Ama Waterways Colors of Provence

Review for AmaCello to Europe - All

User Avatar
randylamb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise based on recommendations from Cruise Managers from our prior cruises who highly recommend the Colors of Provence cruise. In addition we booked the pre cruise visit to Barcelona and the post cruise to Paris which I would highly recommend. The Ama Waterways staff was excellent notably the Cruise Manager Rachel Coutro who was with us for the entire two week and did a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Fantastic French Fun

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jimbola
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a wonderful time on the AmaCello in the south of France. The ship, cuisine, crew, staff, excursions, and scenery were excellent. This was only our second river cruise, the other being with Crystal, and we found Ama to be very good, with the Crystal cruise being better in most every way, but of course, at a higher price point. This Ama cruise was just a notch below Crystal, but a better ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

It would have been Five Stars but....

Review for AmaCello to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
NantwichSwan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our third cruise with AmaWaterways which must tell you that we like the Ama experience. Our first cruise was on the Danube on AmaSonata - and I rave about that elsewhere. Our second cruise was on the Rhine, on AmaSonata by coincidence. I was less happy with that trip - mostly because I did not like the Rhine as much as the Danube which was not Ama's fault and there were too many Asian ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Ama Waterways have excellent boats and crew.

Review for AmaCello to Europe - All

User Avatar
jillandderek
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had not cruised the River Rhone before and were interested to see this part of France. We were not disappointed. The boat was just the right size, pristine and welcoming. The crew were all friendly, from the Captain, Cruise Manager and Hotel Manager, through dining room and kitchen staff, to cabin staff and the engine room and maintenance staff. We were introduced to them all. Our Chef was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

