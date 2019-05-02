Review for AmaDante to Europe - River Cruise

Where do I start, from the time we stepped onto the AmaDante till the time we left we could not have asked for a better time on this ship. The Captain Raul did a great job maneuvering the ship and has an excellent staff. The cruise manager also named Raul was awesome. He managed all the excursions and everything could not have gone any smoother. My spouse cannot walk very fast and he would walk ...