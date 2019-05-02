  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
29 reviews
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen walking tour
Giverny tour
Tied up in Normandy
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
29 reviews
Featured Review
Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food
"We experienced Giverny in a whole, new way, the arboretum, garden and chateau tours took us through delightful country and were well paced for healthy, mature walkers.Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety...."
Strongint avatar

Strongint

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 29 AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

The Good and the Bad

Review for AmaDante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VetteCity
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because our preferred cruise line, Windstar, doesn’t have river cruises. We also enjoy Tauck, but an AmEx agent convinced me AMA has the best river cruises. We are right now on the last two days of the Rivers and Castles cruise. The sites have been amazing- I can’t imagine a better itinerary. But a cruise is more than just sites. It is also the means of transportation, the ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear VetteCity, Thank you for taking the time to share your insights regarding your experience with AmaWaterways. We regret to learn our service came up short of your cruising expectations....

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Another excellent Amawaterways cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Yankeefan21
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously cruised Amawaterways on the Danube two years ago and were impressed by the level of service and excellent food so we opted to book again. This time we chose the Rhine and Main waterways. Even though we were on Amawaterways oldest ship, the AmaDante, it was exquisitely maintained and the smaller ship made for a more intimate cruise. We had a group of 18 on this trip and ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Yankeefan21, Thank you so much for sharing your experience with us! It is wonderful to hear you enjoyed sailing on AmaDante, tasting our culinary options, and unwinding in our stateroom...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Autumn Cruising among the vineyards!

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Queenbee031
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and it was wonderful. We chose this over the traditional Basel to Amsterdam route to avoid the more industrial areas along the northern Rhine and were not disappointed. The Mosel was lovely. One of my favorite days was our last day on the Mosel watching the vineyards go by with people sailing on the river. This was a wonder experience. I was a bit surprised at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Cruise heaven from Prague to Luxembourg

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Amruhl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My 10-days with AMAWaterways in Prague and on the AmaDante were totally wonderful. The suite was extremely comfortable, the food and beverages were exceptional, the staff was incredibly thorough and attentive while remaining almost invisible, and the excursions were well organized and varied. I met so many delightful people and saw incredible historic sites, while enjoying wine and beer ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Bucket List Experience and crew amazing

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
gretta16
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I am getting emotional just reflecting on how good the experience was. The food, the outstanding service, and the staff all exceeded what I expected. As a teacher, It was nice to sit back and forget the worries of teaching, grading papers, and the responsibilities of just being an adult. It appeared that every moment was thought out in detail, and the service was what I think resembled ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Spoiled and pampered while touring Bavaria

Review for AmaDante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ckelleigh
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My mom treated my sister, my daughter and myself to a 7 day cruise- Europe's Rivers & Castles. We ranged from 76 years young to 14 years old. While my daughter was the youngest on the cruise she still had an amazing experience. We arrived 4 days before the ship set sail. We stayed in Nuremburg, rented a car to explore Bayreuth, Rothenburg and Nuremburg on our own. We took a taxi to the dock. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

1st time river cruising

Review for AmaDante to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
texans travel girl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Where do I start, from the time we stepped onto the AmaDante till the time we left we could not have asked for a better time on this ship. The Captain Raul did a great job maneuvering the ship and has an excellent staff. The cruise manager also named Raul was awesome. He managed all the excursions and everything could not have gone any smoother. My spouse cannot walk very fast and he would walk ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellent time on AmaDante

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
tmiller377
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A couple of friends had sailed AmaWaterways and were very happy with their experience. Our travel agent had also sailed on this cruise and said it was good. Raul (the captain) was kind enough to show us around the navigation bridge and explained how the ship worked. Raul (the cruise director) was ALWAYS engaging and kept us informed several times per day. Unfortunately, one of the locks broke ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Traveled with children

Find an AmaDante Cruise from $2,549

