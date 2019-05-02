"Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising.Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful...."Read More
Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family!
Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
We chose this cruise because our preferred cruise line, Windstar, doesn’t have river cruises. We also enjoy Tauck, but an AmEx agent convinced me AMA has the best river cruises. We are right now on the last two days of the Rivers and Castles cruise. The sites have been amazing- I can’t imagine a better itinerary. But a cruise is more than just sites. It is also the means of transportation, the ...
We had previously cruised Amawaterways on the Danube two years ago and were impressed by the level of service and excellent food so we opted to book again. This time we chose the Rhine and Main waterways. Even though we were on Amawaterways oldest ship, the AmaDante, it was exquisitely maintained and the smaller ship made for a more intimate cruise. We had a group of 18 on this trip and ...
This was our first river cruise and it was wonderful. We chose this over the traditional Basel to Amsterdam route to avoid the more industrial areas along the northern Rhine and were not disappointed. The Mosel was lovely. One of my favorite days was our last day on the Mosel watching the vineyards go by with people sailing on the river. This was a wonder experience.
My 10-days with AMAWaterways in Prague and on the AmaDante were totally wonderful. The suite was extremely comfortable, the food and beverages were exceptional, the staff was incredibly thorough and attentive while remaining almost invisible, and the excursions were well organized and varied. I met so many delightful people and saw incredible historic sites, while enjoying wine and beer ...
I am getting emotional just reflecting on how good the experience was.
The food, the outstanding service, and the staff all exceeded what I expected.
As a teacher, It was nice to sit back and forget the worries of teaching, grading papers, and the responsibilities of just being an adult.
As a teacher, It was nice to sit back and forget the worries of teaching, grading papers, and the responsibilities of just being an adult.
My mom treated my sister, my daughter and myself to a 7 day cruise- Europe's Rivers & Castles. We ranged from 76 years young to 14 years old. While my daughter was the youngest on the cruise she still had an amazing experience. We arrived 4 days before the ship set sail. We stayed in Nuremburg, rented a car to explore Bayreuth, Rothenburg and Nuremburg on our own. We took a taxi to the dock. ...
Where do I start, from the time we stepped onto the AmaDante till the time we left we could not have asked for a better time on this ship. The Captain Raul did a great job maneuvering the ship and has an excellent staff. The cruise manager also named Raul was awesome. He managed all the excursions and everything could not have gone any smoother. My spouse cannot walk very fast and he would walk ...
A couple of friends had sailed AmaWaterways and were very happy with their experience. Our travel agent had also sailed on this cruise and said it was good. Raul (the captain) was kind enough to show us around the navigation bridge and explained how the ship worked. Raul (the cruise director) was ALWAYS engaging and kept us informed several times per day. Unfortunately, one of the locks broke ...