Disney Fantasy Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
437 reviews
55 Awards
Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Towel art
Funnel view
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
437 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Our First Disney Cruise
"So, a quick list of what we liked, loved and didn’t like: Liked: Drink station on the pool deck; free room service; Stateroom, split bathroom; deck 4 running/walking track Loved: Waiters & other service; not dressing for dinner; rotational dining; Character interactions - they took such time with the kids; Bibbity Bobbity Boutique, the Broadway Shows!Disliked: The app didn’t list which Characters would be appearing in the atrium; lack of merchandise selection; Cabanas closing in the afternoon, especially on port days when you may get back late afternoon; Shore Adventure bus drivers not giving specific information; 5 minute fireworks; kids running up & down halls & stairs; the ships vibrations; rough seas All in all, a great time was had by all...."Read More
bschoon60 avatar

bschoon60

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 437 Disney Fantasy Cruise Reviews

Our First Disney Cruise

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
bschoon60
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters. We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

A fun "pandemic era" Star Wars" cruise at sea

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
yowfflyer
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This cruise happened during the height of the Omicron wave when ships had started to tighten up onboard safety measures once again. With that said, and even with the safety protocols in place, Disney delivered quality entertainment, above average dining and wonderful, caring crew. The other surprise with this cruise is that it was at the time where USVI were not allowing that many ships to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (oversized verandah)

Traveled with children

Overall good experience

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Suzanne1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the woman who served us was a bit of an idiot, including writing the wrong stateroom numbers on our boarding passes, but otherwise it was smooth. The only other thing which was TERRIBLY annoying ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Don't stay in 2018

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Disneycruiser62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a seven-night Star Wars Day at Sea cruise sailing the western Caribbean. While the cruise was fun with lots of activities on board for children and adults, it was spoiled because of the terrible cabin we had, stateroom 2018 on deck 2 midship. The cruise had a few nights with rough seas, and we couldn't sleep because of a loud banging noise coming from the deck below. Although Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

The cruise to nowhere and where DCL kept info secret

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ach06
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

My family and I were on the Disney Fantasy from January 18-January 25, 2020 2 adults, 2 children. First off our excursion in Cozumel got cancelled with no explanation as to why. Our second port/tender stop of Grand Cayman got cancelled but Royal Caribbean was able to tender their guests ashore. Our 3rd port stop of Falmouth Jamaica got cancelled. Other cruise lines were able to stop as well. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Great cruise despite weather challenges

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
michcruiser76
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Disney service always excels. Crew was great despite lots of extra work due to missed ports. Cabin was great, Star Wars Day at Sea was fun for kids and adults. Did our usual port arrival around 11:30am. Line for security was reasonable and no wait for check-in. Waited only about 10 min after check-in for our boarding group to be called. Love that Disney allows you to bring on beer or wine ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Disney is no longer worth the premium price!

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DLL01182020
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have never posted before. We just completed our 6th Disney cruise, and our 19th cruise overall. The Disney Fantasy has experienced consistent "technical" problems since it was damaged during Hurricane Sandy. These problems continue to plague the ship. Again, on the January 18-25 sailing of the Fantasy, technical problems were experienced which significantly impacted the enjoyment of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Disney dinner and cabin very disappointing

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ahoy away
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had three cabins one deck below Concierge level. Four adults, three children under 5. We, the grandparents have done about 30 cruises, never on Disney. It started off bad with enormous lineups as far as the parking garage as the check in computer system was down for over an hour. Small room, mattress one of those that when your spouse moved you moved up and down too. Barely queen size ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Enjoyable Second Cruise on DCL

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
bellebookworm9
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We selected this cruise because our first itinerary was a 3-Night Bahamian on the Wonder in February 2018, and that was much too short. This was a longer option, now that we knew we liked cruising, on a ship that was new to us, and nearly everyone I know recommended the Eastern Caribbean over the Western. The Very Merrytime designation was just a bonus. The travelers were myself, 28, and my mom, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Great Customer Service, Great for Little Ones, but Overall Just...OK

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MsCathieS
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because our 3 year old grand-daughter is obsessed with Disney. Our Grand-daughter enjoyed this cruise and overall I thought it was a good solid cruise experience. However, I did not feel it was a good value for the money and overall it was just ok. For what I paid for this cruise, it should have been extraordinary and it just wasn't. We were on the eight day Halloween ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

