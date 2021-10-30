"❖Small hiccup with the pre-cruise order for 6 large bottles of water - they delivered two orders (charged for only one) - We gave away bottles to people we met on the cruise.Service was delivered on-time - couple of minor mess-ups in what was delivered (One time we clearly got someone else's breakfast ) - But if someone is going to bring us breakfast in bed - I am not going to complain...."Read More
RGEDad
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 887 Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise Reviews
As 3 star Mariners with HAL [had sailed 137 cruise nights on HAL since 2007], decided to celebrate our anniversary and birthday on the Nieuw Amsterdam - Alaska Cruise. Made the reservation through our HAL personal cruise consultant directly and mentioned about our special occasions cruise celebration when place our reservation several months ahead. Also, mentioned to our PCC that we had a very ...
First of all, if you are cruising during this time you need to be flexible. Itineraries and protocols change regularly. We are experienced cruisers (10+) in our early 40s with a 6 year old. This was our first time on HA but one of our best cruises yet. We picked HAL because of its fairly strict Covid measures (almost no vax exemptions, masking, testing etc). We originally booked a balcony on ...
After several cruises on other lines and a long time with no cruises at all, we were so happy to be back on a 'dam ship again. Just as we remembered, Holland America Line is the best. We had a wonderful cruise, in large part due to the excellent staff on board. We were pampered at every step and treated like long lost friends. The food has always been good on HAL and this cruise it was better than ...
This was a chartered cruise. We went for the entertainers. I believe there were 1600 passengers and 850 crew. No one got sick. Ship was spotless.staff was excellent. The food which is usually sumptuous was not that great. It was OK but not up to HAL standards. Embarking and getting off was smooth for us. We were docked at pier 26. Nice terminal and very well organized. Still don't approve of ...
We originally booked this pre-covid and have deferred or been postponed ever since.
Finally left on December 11th. The original ports of call had been re-arranged so St Thomas was out and the Dominican Republic was in
The passenger count was in the high 800's (we heard several different numbers) on a ship that holds 1900.
We had the usual battle for a table for two Which always ...
Our group of 17 had a delightful cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam last week.
The ship was very clean and well maintained. I had been on her before and knew I was a fan, and this trip confirmed it. Easy layout and just the right size. There are some places with wear, but nothing major (the old carpet in the spa area comes to mind). The ship was less than half full, and boy does this spoil you! ...
We booked this cruise through a tour website thinking, by December, we would be in better shape regarding covid. This is not the case but we proceeded to take the cruise anyway. HAL handled boarding really well. Boarding was scheduled so no crowding. We were on board in less than 10 minutes and our luggage wasn’t far behind. There was plenty of storage, a roomy shower/bath combination and the ...
Understanding this is during Covid, glad we were able to make the trip, but Holland failed on many levels.
On the plus side, ship was only half full. This meant little waiting, but also led to a low energy level. The crowd was much older than any cruise I had been on, including previous Holland cruise. There was one, exactly ONE, child on the ship.
The itinerary had been changed, ...
A little background, this was our 42nd cruise, the 6th cruise on HAL. Been on Windstar, Oceania, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, et al. Choose this cruise for its itinerary. HAL changed Key West to Bimini and later changed Grand Turk for Freeport. Both of these new stops SUCKED. Bimini had a few nice beaches but nothing else and Freeport was a joke. We docked at the commercial port where there ...
This was our third cruise, and first on a Holland Ship. It was awesome...from the weather, entertainment (you must book a Malt Shop if you are in that age group), the crew, and the food. The buffet and regular dining could not have been better. In addition we ate at the Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto Restaurants, which in my opinion were a bit disappointing. A special shout out to the crew...always ...