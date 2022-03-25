Review for Grand Princess to Mexican Riviera

We liked the ports the ship was going to, Cabo was just okay... to built up. PV is busy but much more to do. The ship is nice but needs a refresh. the food in dining rooms was very good. we were un happy in the steakhouse and the Italian restaurants, they were over booked and the food suffered. Te shows were better than we have had in the past we were very surprised. Buffet breakfast is good but ...