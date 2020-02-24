Review for Marina to Mediterranean

This was a cruise that we had booked for 2020 and then 2021. We finally got to do it in 2022. Prior to our cruise we did a 10 day tour of Tuscany all on our own. That's another story. We ended up in Venice where the cruise was supposed to start. We found out a couple of months before that the cruise would start in Trieste instead. Oceania said that they would provide a bus to take everyone to ...