  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Oceania Marina Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
718 reviews
37 Awards
Marina in Key West, FL 12-2-21
Puerto Madryn Argentina Sunday 2 January 2022 Most shops closed, but what a joy to see children playing on the beach and enjoying sunshine.
For those in Penthouses and above you have complimentary access to the Spa Terrace. The loungers have been upgraded during the Oceania Next program
We always love to do a cooking class aboard Riviera or Marina. This one Viva Espana was excellent.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
718 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Continue to love Marina and Oceania
"I have no idea how people who go on very long cruises manage their lives and business with such poor internet.The ship is beautiful and so well maintained… even more than before…they are constantly cleaning, polishing, sanitizing…everything looks immaculate and well cared for at all times...."Read More
ShipShapely avatar

ShipShapely

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 718 Oceania Marina Cruise Reviews

Just Needed Something

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
alldog49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a cruise that we had booked for 2020 and then 2021. We finally got to do it in 2022. Prior to our cruise we did a 10 day tour of Tuscany all on our own. That's another story. We ended up in Venice where the cruise was supposed to start. We found out a couple of months before that the cruise would start in Trieste instead. Oceania said that they would provide a bus to take everyone to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Oceania Bait & Switch

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler3809
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because it itinerary was Barcelona to Venice and Oceania reputation. Oceania knew the ship would not port in Venice as advertised but waited to inform passengers just a few weeks before sailing. The April itinerary had already been changed. Venice excursion information was delayed until after the deadline to cancel. My Oceania rep assured me there would be several ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Service, food & voyage

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Lanetech58
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the first negative review I have ever posted on this site. Our cruise on the Oceania Marina from Miami first week in March 2022 was as rough sea for 3 days on our way to Curacao and coming back to Miami. I discussed this with some employees on the ship. They were told that because there were only less than 400 passengers(normal 1,200 passengers), they did not use the Stabilizers because ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Continue to love Marina and Oceania

Review for Marina to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ShipShapely
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was an unusual cruise in that it was originally slated to be on a much smaller ship, the Sirena and was moved to the Marina along with an itinerary change. Marina can accommodate 1200 passengers. This sailing there were 406 passengers with a crew of approx. 730 so the staff to passenger ratio was very high and passengers enjoyed the roominess aboard. This is our fourth time sailing on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Southernmost Seafarer

Review for Marina to South America

User Avatar
Ninee97
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After two years of landlocked, it was wonderful to be back on the water We did have a few glitches with paperwork at the Santiago airport, COVID related. A few mandatory ANTIGEN Tests throughout the sail, masks and common sense kept everyone healthy As always, the staff were on their game with holiday decorations and smiles everywhere. At about 25% capacity, we had several fabulous ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Traveled with disabled person

Miami to South America 12-1-21 to 1-9-22

Review for Marina to South America

User Avatar
xquizitluddite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are very impressed with the care and concern Oceania shows its passengers regarding health regulations. No one on the ship contracted Covid-19. Five certified testers from Eurofins traveled with the ship and tested guests and crew at every port. The service by cabin stewards and waitstaff is always incomparable. The ports are generally interesting. The line maintains a library, which has ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Focus on food

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
lorimay
10+ Cruises

This cruise was our first time on Oceania. The ship had about 600 passengers, so a little over half capacity and the COVID restrictions were in force. So I'm not sure if it was a "normal" cruise and that may have contributed to our less than perfect experience. We arrived in Rome a few days early. I had used Oceania Custom Air because airlines were cancelling and changing flights due to covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Oceania Still Delivers Post-Pandemic, Albeit a Bit Differently

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holmesie
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Like many avid cruisers, we had several much anticipated cruises cancelled during the pandemic that shut down much of the world in 2020 and 2021. Our cruise, Iberia to Italia, was one of the first aboard Marina, the first of Oceania's ships to return to service post-pandemic. Prior to providing details of our experience it's important to note that there were still a great many COVID restrictions ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

Welcome Back to Cruising on Oceania

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
fluffies
10+ Cruises

We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did. Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Great cruise - even with the impact of the Coronavirus

Review for Marina to South America

User Avatar
kjones121
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The biggest take-away from this cruise is to say that if you do take medications, take an extra seven days worth with you. We were lucky and did, which we have done on previous cruises. You never know what may happen. After you read the rest of this you'll understand. We chose this cruise for the itinerary. This was a Buenos Aires to Lima cruise around Cape Horn. We were also looking forward to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a Marina Cruise from $1,449

Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Regatta Cruise Reviews
Riviera Cruise Reviews
Sirena Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.