Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...