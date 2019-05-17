Review for American Spirit to U.S.A.

My husband and I are from the East coast, state of Maine, and wanted to experience more of the West coast as much as possible. We had booked a trip with ACL to Alaska in 2020, along with a train trip at the end, and of course they were cancelled. Did some research and decided on the Puget Sound and San Juan Island Cruise. We were blown away with the different kinds of scenery that we saw each day ...