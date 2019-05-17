"All the crew members including the Captain and his Officers, the Housekeepers, the dining staff and especially the Medical Officer went out of their way to make the cruise as Covid free as possible.We did the Columbia/Snake River cruise a few years ago, but this was a different view of the state of WA, and it was well worth it...."Read More
This was my 5th cruise with American Cruise Lines. We cruised through Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands on this trip. We were supposed to go October of 2020, but that cruise was cancelled.
So the first thing to know is that I have enjoyed every single cruise I have been on with this company. They must treat their employees well because they seem to be a happy bunch. I love the educational ...
My husband and I had a wonderful time cruising the Sound and visiting the San Juan Islands with American Cruise Lines. While there was always whale watching during the cruise itself, nevertheless there was a special outing to view these wonderful creatures.
Additionally, other excursions of special note were the visit to the animal farm (a must see!) and the tour to Lake Crescent Lodge which ...
We chose this cruise because the itinerary looked interesting, the Covid-19 protocols seemed safe, and the other reviews of the cruise line looked promising. Big mistake. Huge.
The positives: interior crew was amazing! Such great attitudes and service by the stewardesses and dining staff. They were friendly, helpful, fun, and funny.
The negatives: everything else. Our itinerary got ...
Clearly this cruise in the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound was not worth the price.
The ‘ship’ we boarded looked nothing like the website picture in that the actual ship was clearly old and worn out. Rust was evident everywhere. The carpeting on the stairs needed to be thrown out, not just cleaned, it was that dirty and stained. That was the very first thing we noticed as we boarded and then ...
We were totally misled. This ship (Spirit 2) was supposed to cruise Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. The name of the tour needs to be changed to Stop and Dock. We NEVER spent one day cruising. It was advertised with one (1) day at sea and we had NONE.....Zero.....Zilch. We stayed at a dock every night except one where we anchored. There was nothing to see in any of the towns we stopped ...
My husband and I are from the East coast, state of Maine, and wanted to experience more of the West coast as much as possible. We had booked a trip with ACL to Alaska in 2020, along with a train trip at the end, and of course they were cancelled. Did some research and decided on the Puget Sound and San Juan Island Cruise. We were blown away with the different kinds of scenery that we saw each day ...
I selected this cruise because the route sounded interesting and it was all I could find last January. BIG MISTAKE !!! This ship reminded me of something you would find plying the Volga River in about 1975. Outdated and never up dated is the name of the cruise. Ship built in 2005 and not maintained very well. The staff for the most part were kids that had no idea what their job was. The food, if ...
DH and I are from Upstate NY and are in our early 60's. Of course, Covid wiped out two cruises we had scheduled in 2020 and two in 2021; our TA called and wondered if we'd be interested in an American Cruise Lines sailing. She had recommended the Columbia/Snake River cruise, but I saw the Puget Sound cruise and thought I'd like to try it.
Covid added some extra requirements; we had to submit ...
1. Wanted to see the area via a cruise
2. Very poor food quality. In fact it became so poor that they brought in quality chef for two days mid crew.
3. Poor dining room service
4. Attention to detail was sorely lacking. While the wait staff was congenial they were mostly new and seemed like as though they were in a training aspect.
5. The cost of the cruise was outrageous. The cost was ...
The PreCruise package for Seattle included a bus tour of Seattle and a night’s lodging in a nice hotel as well as breakfast and transportation to the dock. Embarkation, as well as disembarkation, went quite smoothly. The crew is always very attentive and interesting as well as interested in the passengers. This was my third cruise with ACL and I’ve enjoyed them all. The cabins and the common areas ...