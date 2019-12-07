Review for American Star to U.S.A.

We wanted to cruise the inland waterway. I thought this would be a luxury cruise because it was so expensive. The ship looked old and tired and the cabin was disappointing. They only had one elevator that was like a coffin and I didn't;t see any lifeboats, so no lifeboat drills, how do they get away with this? No phone in cabin and we had to ask for soap and toilet paper and waited hours for ...