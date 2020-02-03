  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hurtigruten Nordlys Cruise Reviews

pickeld herring selection at the breakfast
Shower room in my cabin
My cabin
Tasting traditional Norwegian food on deck 7
Featured Review
great experience, amazing views and friendly and helpful staff

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Marie-A
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

a massive breakfast buffestwith everything you can think of. great and helpful staff. amazing view of the coastline and ocean. clean, friendly staff, clean cabins, great but sometimes pricy food, cool excursions. I eally enjoyed the cruise and its expeditions, the guides, the staff on the cruise ship, the morning greetings. I especially enjoyed the breakfast buffet and its’ free seating. The ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Polarlights and stormy weather

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Turalu
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths… They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell - Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful. Very good food - allways something local from ...
Sail Date: March 2022

No frills, need to be a good sailor, lovely staff!!

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
cello is the best
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation good, welcome snack Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5 Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some! Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk! Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Wonderful trip along a fantastic coastline.

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Seemaus
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Nice and interesting journey. We enjoyed this trip very much. It was a wonderful landscape with interesting harbours and nice people we meet. Lovely little towns and interesting cities where the ship anchored. Sometimes we had prefered the ship would stay longer in harbour so that we could have more sightseeings. We had wounderful weather,made fantastic excursions and had a lot of fun. On board ...
Sail Date: March 2022

1 and a half hour delay due to a major problem in the hatch of the ship and not even a word,an explanation or apology

Review for Nordlys to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marten12
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

It was part of our trip to Scandinavia as we are group of 30 people travelling from a European country to explore Scandinavian countries. Our embarkation was at 0130 am on 28th of February 2022 and we are supposed to reach our destination Svolaraer at 1830 the same day.What is more they have asked us to empty the rooms from 1330!!! although we are going to reach our destination at 18 ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Suffering and no apologize

Review for Nordlys to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eleni Nikolaidou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise supposed to be quick and easy. The service was excellent. The waiters were very polite. Although they took us out from the cabins very soon and we were waiting with the baggages for hours. There was a delay for an hour and a half because the hatch damage. The most important is that when they announced the departure they didn’t apologise for the delay, they didn’t explain why we had the ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Experience a special Cruise

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
XBOX
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Hurtigruten was recommended to us by our Travel Agent on the strength of feedback from previous cutomers. We researched the company ourselves and booked two years ago, for 11/20 in order to celebrate my husband's 70th birthday that year and our 50th Wedding Anniversary. We unfortunately had to reschedule to this year due to the pandemic Nevertheless and although belated the trip turned out to be ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Stunning scenery and views of the northern lights.

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
KJD24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see the northern lights and this cruise did not disappoint. In addition we visited some beautiful locations and spent time exploring the towns along the route. The COVID-19 measures on board were excellent and with fewer passengers we felt very safe. The staff were exceptionally friendly and helpful. The food on board was excellent: the breakfast buffet was extensive and lunch and ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Challenging to book what I wanted

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Linb121
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I sailed on this ship on 11th October but only for four nights between Bergen and Tromso. Booking was the first challenge. Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you to book an 11 night sailing (Bergen to North Cape and return). I had to phone ...
Sail Date: October 2021

A mess from the start

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
blair003
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 3rd Hurtigruten Cruise in 3 years and I loved the Nordkapp and Fram. The Nordlys was a huge disappointment in almost all categories. The cabins are small, but that is expected. Worse yet, my cabin had a terrible sewage smell the first two days and a lingering sewage smell throughout the cruise. The cleaning crew indicated there was an issue. The restaurant staff, except for Pow, was ...
Sail Date: February 2020

