  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
59 reviews
Trollfjord, North Cape
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
59 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Blown Away by Crew and Vessel
"I have heard many good things are being added each season and my next stop will be an Expedition CRUISE based on what I learned here.I would advise all people who are considering taking a Hurtigruten Cruise to simply jump in and book it...."Read More
Judgerson avatar

Judgerson

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Filters

1-10 of 59 Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruise Reviews

Blown Away by Crew and Vessel

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Judgerson
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I sailed from KKN to TRD with MS Trollfjord and at first thought i booked too many excursions and would not be able to enjoy the vessel. But my god I was wrong. The entire experience has left its mark on me. I cannot stop talking about it to my friends and family. The crew are willing to go above and beyond, the ship is clean and the perfect size. I believe I heard somebody say there were approx ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A wonderful experience.

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
eric mave
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Good weather, a ship half empty, and a very fine navigation program. Land excursion very costly, as beverages onboard. Wonderful French speaking guide. Wonderful Chef. These cruise is largely weather dependant, so... hope for the best. Area for improvement: expeditions more accessible, beverage as well, better transportation to/from the ship, avoid additional costs such as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Deep insight into Norway

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
PolarPrincess
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We choose this journey to see the beautiful Norwegian landscape on the traditional "Postschiff", hoping to maybe get in contact to Norwegians and gain a deeper insight into the country than on a normal cruise ship. The excellent expedition team fulfilled this wish more than perfectly. They offered lectures, answered questions, always friendly and helpfully. The cabins are not luxurious but ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Fantastic Views on a Sunny Day

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
congy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Selected because we wanted to see the Northern Lights and the cruise was available in a Black Friday sale. Overall was a excellent adventure but even with a reduced sale price it was still expensive. Northern Lights appeared but if I have small tip it is to use a good phone camera for best results. I have a decent DSLR but a lot of playing with settings. Those with expensive Apple and Samsung ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Great Norwegian scenery

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Botaniker
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation. The staff were all very ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Expensive,understaffed,Tour group focused,and crowded. Avoid if not a tour group

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
scalaj
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I recently did the voyage north on this Hurtigruten ship. It was my 7th cruise with Hurtigruten. Whilst the Norwegian coastline scenery was beautiful I found the ship to be very crowded with a number of special interest tour groups. It appears that Hurtigruten are now focusing on this sector of the market and unfortunately, at least on this cruise it came at the expense of individual travellers. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

What’s not to like

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JEMSON
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Amazing Experience

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Helsbels1960
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I'd wanted to see the Northern Lights and go on a cruise for years. I'd looked at Hurtigruten along with other companies. The Hurtigruten seemed expensive but offered fewer 'on board' activities (musicals, casino, entertainment). I spoke to my travel agent and one of the company had been with Hurtigruten and raved about it. I also decided that for this trip I was more interested in the culture ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Supposed to be one night!!

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jayveebee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was in Norway to see the Northern lights and after 4 days in Svalbard I flew to Tromso for 3 nights and then was on the Trollfjord overnight to Honningsvag. I was sleeping in the lounge as it was only a short journey and the main reason for my visit was to see the Northern lights. We set off from Tromso and after sometime became embroiled in a storm with high winds and snow. I had settled myself ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wonderful experience

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Wardgolden
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had a brilliant experience and were impressed with the overall quality of both the ship and its very helpful and friendly crew. The organisation of the cruise was very good with plenty of information available. The public rooms were comfortable and our cabin, an outside polar, was snug, but very warm and comfortable. The food was varied and of a very good standard , with our dietary ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Find a Trollfjord Cruise from $1,380

Other Hurtigruten Ship Cruise Reviews
Nordlys Cruise Reviews
Nordlys Cruise Reviews
Fram Cruise Reviews
Richard With Cruise Reviews
Finnmarken Cruise Reviews
Lofoten Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.