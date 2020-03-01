  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1849 reviews
102 Awards
Hubbard Glacier
Nugget Falls
Sunset in Alaska
Martini Bar
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
1849 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Wonderful 1st Celebrity Cruise
"During our cruise it was sunny & a warm 76 degrees and not one drop of rain until we got back to Vancouver.Living in BC it meant no flights for our first time back to cruising post Coivd...."
eltigre avatar

eltigre

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 1,849 Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews

Super Relaxing Cruise to Alaska with great weather!

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Alaska

User Avatar
mrgabriel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We live in western Canada and had FCC to use so decided it made the most sense to sail out of a port that was: a) in the same country we are in, and b) sailing to places that are drivable if there are repeats of the past couple of years and we need to suddenly change plans. So Vancouver to Alaska made the most sense. We originally booked a Sky Suite on a splurge, then decided to really go ALL ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

First time to Fantastic Alaska

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Alaska

User Avatar
dawnvip
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second time on Celebrity, and first time to Alaska. No cruises for the past two years due to COVID, and we were happy to be back! This was a great decision for us as we cruised out of and returned to our home-town Vancouver BC. No flights, no hotels, no stress! Embarkation: Check in on-line and upload of documentation was fairly easy. Once at the terminal we had very minimal wait, ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Wonderful 1st Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Alaska

User Avatar
eltigre
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to do Alaska & it finally happened. Living in BC it meant no flights for our first time back to cruising post Coivd. Embarkation was a breeze from the port of Vancouver and there were 3 ships in port. Lots of helpful people guiding you to your ship. If you had all your docs in order it took us 30 minutes from porter to cabin. We enjoyed the Rock City show, the Martini Bar, our waiter ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Alaska on May 15

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Alaska

User Avatar
centralhideaway
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We were so excited about going on this cruise after being locked out of travel for so long but it turned out to be awful. Every meal we ate either in the mast grill, dinning room or cafeteria was cold, coffee was watered down, no sanitization on the boat from washing stair banisters to buttons in the elevator, no mask mandate in common areas. The celebrity app was not up to speed on the on ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Awful, Covid ridden, staff overwhelmed and getting sick too

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Hawaii

User Avatar
Irish Blue
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I’d been on this ship in Nov ‘19 and loved every moment so when the opportunity to do another cruise on it this year was offered back then, I paid my deposit. The ship is supposed to be safe, full vaccinated passengers and crew. Passengers are expected to test negative before boarding. Their staff was apparently tested back in Vancouver 11 days earlier. The ship had Covid cases on board ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Hawaii

User Avatar
ashstreet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise to avoid airline flights. Because I live in Victoria BC, I chose to do a BTB cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii and back to Vancouver, Yes, there were glitches, eg. missing one day in Hilo and one day in Maui, and yes, on the last 4 days of the second cruise, we were informed that there was Covid onboard. But.. these 2 cruises were beyond terrific, and this is from a solo ...
Sail Date: April 2022

We just returned from a South American cruise that got extended to 30 days.

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
ratkins716
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this because we wanted to cruise around South America. By the time we got to our destination, Chile,they would not let us disembark so we had to travel to San Diego. this added another 15 days to the trip. Celebrity Cruise line and the staff of the Eclipse made the extra time memorable. We felt well taken care of. There were new shows and talks to keep us entertained. Celebrity made all ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Poor ship, dangerous medical arrangements

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
crucero123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to see South America for the first time. The ship's décor is dated and tired especially the ocean view café, cabins and the lounges. The guest relations staff are mediocre and mostly not good at dealing with problems. The projector in the show theatre is appalling, giving a very blurred image and lack of vibrancy in the colour. Everything on board is way too expensive - drinks, spa, ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Always love Celebrity - Did not enjoy this itinerary

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
conbon78
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Everything onboard Celebrity is always great, but this itinerary was not my favorite. The people onboard were also different as there was a huge mix of Argentina/EU/Americans, etc. People from all over the world that spoke other languages. Everything in the ports was just far to get to as it is such a remote place in the world. The days of cruising were excellent and would definitely recommend ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Fun ports and a great staff. Real commitment to passengers

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
jungle1976
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose the cruise because the destinations were clearly going to feature lots of natural history and animals ... and beautiful views of the Chilean fjords and Magellan channel. They didnt disappoint. Also, it seemed to have the right balance of sea to land days and I'd heard very good things about Celebrity. The entertainment was amazing and we grew very fond of the cruise director (Alejandro -- ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

