Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
679 reviews
84 Awards
Shizuoka park
Kobe steak dinner
Busan Fish market
Busan tower
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
679 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Terrible Dining Room, Great Ship and Crew
"Once I realized how far it was, I asked my wife to stop walking and I ran back and mentioned this to the Captain and was able to secure a wheel chair, but this made us late to the excursion boat.The Excursions office needs to do a better job of scouting out how far the ship is from where passengers will need to walk to get to their excursion, and for walking to nearby shopping...."Read More
DThomas96 avatar

DThomas96

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 679 Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews

Hit or miss food, inattentive cabin staff

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BostonGCC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Food Better than October Voyage on Quest

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ATLConsultant
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID. We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic. Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

A Very Good Cruise to Mark our Return to Traveling

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cruisefam38
10+ Cruises

Pre-cruise we spent an enjoyable evening dining and walking around the Lincoln Road Mall, and afterward driving around the South Beach area observing the nightlife. We had done neither of those activities before. Given the required testing added a significant layer to the process, boarding the Azamara Quest was straightforward and smooth. Azamara Quest: The ship is in good shape, needs ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Low number of guests but a great cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
tillytara
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our third cruise on the Quest. It is quite worrying taking your Covid test before being allowed to board - luckily from arrival to being on the ship took 35 minutes and went very smoothly. It was so nice to be back on board after 3 years. As usual all the staff were very friendly and efficient and make the whole cruise experience very special. We were cruising the Caribbean for the next ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Terrible Dining Room, Great Ship and Crew

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
DThomas96
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First, the Captain and crew were very good. The Captain regularly and calmly kept the passengers up to date on the number of COVID cases (both passenger and crew), and every officer and crew member we encountered during the voyage was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. Service both in making up our room, to the pool deck, and dining room was very good and at times exceptional (a term we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Nice trip to the islands

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
danInNJ
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took this 13 night trip because we received a cruise credit from a past cruise. Cruising the islands was not our top pick, but we needed to book a trip within a window of time Azamara gave us. It was a good time to get out of the house after being home during the covid outbreak. The ship departed Miami Dec 10 for 13 nights. Although we were told weeks in advance that Azamara capped the number ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

An Azamazing Cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Ayr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were so delighted to be back on Azamara Quest and get to see and talk with the wonderful staff and crew that we had missed during the COVID shut down. It was not the ports that we were interested in, it was being back on Azamara. We love traveling and Azamara is the very best way to travel!!! Dining: There are several dining options, and all are excellent. Entertainment: Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

my cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
seabourndt
10+ Cruises

I have never done AZAMARA before my best friends did and had a great time. I originally booked a greek cruise and was cancelled, no lift and shift then there was so this was the cheapest i could find. PRE CRUISE. As it was my birthday on 27th oct this was the closest i could find. I asked others if we could meet up in ROME for a DINNER was not interested. I flew out on 26th oct to ROME, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Club Interior Stateroom

AMAZING Service -- Weakness was Entertainment and Dining

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ATLConsultant
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let's preface this review by saying we are long time Celebrity cruisers. So we tend to compare against Celebrity. First off, let me say that we had a terrific time. The guests we met were very chatty and dare I say it......more friendly than Celebrity guests on the whole. The cruise was to western med during COVID so many of the guests were British. I'd say, empirically speaking, the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom (obstructed view)

Azamara is back and even better!

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
uktog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had many cruises on Azamara, most great a few not 100% we planned our return to the high seas post lockdown to be on Azamara. We went with varying expectations - could it be as good as before, might it be less good or could we strike lucky? After all not only had we been seeing the Azamara vessels laid up every time we shopped in a Glasgow shopping centre and worried about them, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

