"Once I realized how far it was, I asked my wife to stop walking and I ran back and mentioned this to the Captain and was able to secure a wheel chair, but this made us late to the excursion boat.The Excursions office needs to do a better job of scouting out how far the ship is from where passengers will need to walk to get to their excursion, and for walking to nearby shopping...."Read More
I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID.
We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic.
Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
Pre-cruise we spent an enjoyable evening dining and walking around the Lincoln Road Mall, and afterward driving around the South Beach area observing the nightlife. We had done neither of those activities before.
Given the required testing added a significant layer to the process, boarding the Azamara Quest was straightforward and smooth.
Azamara Quest: The ship is in good shape, needs ...
This is our third cruise on the Quest. It is quite worrying taking your Covid test before being allowed to board - luckily from arrival to being on the ship took 35 minutes and went very smoothly.
It was so nice to be back on board after 3 years. As usual all the staff were very friendly and efficient and make the whole cruise experience very special. We were cruising the Caribbean for the next ...
First, the Captain and crew were very good. The Captain regularly and calmly kept the passengers up to date on the number of COVID cases (both passenger and crew), and every officer and crew member we encountered during the voyage was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. Service both in making up our room, to the pool deck, and dining room was very good and at times exceptional (a term we ...
We took this 13 night trip because we received a cruise credit from a past cruise. Cruising the islands was not our top pick, but we needed to book a trip within a window of time Azamara gave us. It was a good time to get out of the house after being home during the covid outbreak. The ship departed Miami Dec 10 for 13 nights. Although we were told weeks in advance that Azamara capped the number ...
We were so delighted to be back on Azamara Quest and get to see and talk with the wonderful staff and crew that we had missed during the COVID shut down. It was not the ports that we were interested in, it was being back on Azamara. We love traveling and Azamara is the very best way to travel!!!
Dining: There are several dining options, and all are excellent.
Entertainment: Guest ...
I have never done AZAMARA before my best friends did and had a great time. I originally booked a greek cruise and was cancelled, no lift and shift then there was so this was the cheapest i could find.
PRE CRUISE.
As it was my birthday on 27th oct this was the closest i could find. I asked others if we could meet up in ROME for a DINNER was not interested.
I flew out on 26th oct to ROME, ...
Let's preface this review by saying we are long time Celebrity cruisers. So we tend to compare against Celebrity.
First off, let me say that we had a terrific time. The guests we met were very chatty and dare I say it......more friendly than Celebrity guests on the whole. The cruise was to western med during COVID so many of the guests were British. I'd say, empirically speaking, the ship ...
Having had many cruises on Azamara, most great a few not 100% we planned our return to the high seas post lockdown to be on Azamara. We went with varying expectations - could it be as good as before, might it be less good or could we strike lucky? After all not only had we been seeing the Azamara vessels laid up every time we shopped in a Glasgow shopping centre and worried about them, the ...