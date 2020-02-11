"Ok, this was our first cruise with P&O but not our first cruise, so we have a lot of experience of what to expect and what service should be, despite Covid excuses.Overall we had a good time, but I won’t be rushing to book another cruise with P&O unless they had an itinerary that we really wanted...."Read More
Actually my second cruise with P&O (I thought it couldnt possible be as bad second time around).
Obviously this is Covid times but this excuse can only go on for so long surely?
Arrival at Southampton to be might with a queue out of the door to the terminal. We joined it and it turns out to snake all round the back, into some kind of holding pen aircraft hanger. 2.5 hours later we had our ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
We booked this cruise pre pandemic and waited 2 years for it. We did not believe it would go ahead until the day before departure as everything was so uncertain. I am so glad we did not move it again as we had a wonderful time. One port was altered due to Germany shutting down but we were very happy with the replacement port of Stavanger, Norway. The other port visited was Zeebrugge where we took ...
Overall despite paying the Christmas premium which we expected, we were shocked at how low the food quality was and cabins in terms of very old bedding. We were only on for 12 night, thankfully no longer. The cutbacks are very obvious, no toiletries in cabin, no flannels, no slippers, no shower caps etc, and a bar of soap which had no smell. Towels very hard and sheets bobbly plus a very cheap and ...
The cruise was very late setting off from Southampton. After passengers had been on the ship for more than 3 hours, all those who travelled by coach from Liverpool were ordered to go to a location immediately. It was later rumoured that a passenger on that coach had tested positive for Covid and the Liverpool passengers were ordered to collect their belongings and disembark. This was after they ...
Ok, this was our first cruise with P&O but not our first cruise, so we have a lot of experience of what to expect and what service should be, despite Covid excuses.
The ship is very nice and we liked the layout. Having been out of service for 19 months, we assumed everything would be working, so imagine our annoyance when we walked into our cabin to find a bedside light wasn’t working. It ...
The Ventura cruise departed on ,11the February for a USA/Caribbean cruise of some 35 days.
Initial impressions of the ship were a bit mixed, some good, some less so. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 12, a reasonable size and a comfy bed. Our cabin steward was good and he did his duties well.
Our first port of call was La Corrina, we quite like this call and went ashore for a shop and some ...
We chose this cruise to get away from the worst of the British Weather, although for the first 10 days it seemed we had taken it with us. Whilst the weather improved the cruise of Ventura got worse.
Ship Overall
Dirty on the Outside and just as bad on the insde especially Waterside Buffet which for a restaurant was particularly grubby with stains on seating, sofa style backrests and the ...
Whilst we agree with a lot of the comments made about the Ventura. Some of the guests hygiene leaves a lot to be desired. Ignoring hand sanatisers on many occasions. In the buffet restaurant we saw on many occasions passengers blowing their nose & coughing into the blue serviettes & putting them back on the table. Men walking into the buffet area with no tops on. Filling water bottles from the ...
Made a mistake by booking Ventura - Very noisy ship especially in the atrium with dance classes going on all day so unable to relax in the bar or coffee lounge. This went on in the evening so instead of having a pianist we had blaring music to contend with -very unpleasant so went to Glasshouse.
Excellent cabin and "Elvor" our cabin steward was very professional and did a excellent ...