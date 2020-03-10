From the moment we boarded the Solstice until the day we departed, the crew of the Solstice gave us an exceptional cruising experience. Yes, as some people have said, the interior of the ship is dated and she is ready for her retrofitting to a Retreat vessel. But hat being said, some older furniture and a few carpet stains could not ruin our voyage. We ate in Luminae as we stayed in a Suite, ...
Second time to Alaska, but first time on Celebrity. The ship is in great shape with the only exception being the mini bars. In most cases, based on our informal elevator survey these can't be called refrigerated at all. If you need that for medical or other reasons be aggressive early. They don't have spare units or anyone that can fix them as best we can tell. Even with all the empty rooms ...
After having great cruises on both the newer Edge & the Apex ships we were totally dissatisfied with the run down interior of the Ocean View Cafe and the Sky Lounge. The furniture had stains, torn chairs, ripped drapes and some of the glass windows were so dirty you could barely see out of them. My wife & I thought Celebrity was a luxurious brand. We never saw even once, not one bar waiter in the ...
Don't get waylaid: Celebrity boards their ships from Pier 91, not Pier 66 (used by Norwegian and Oceana Cruises). We were not clearly given this info. The two locations are miles apart. Unless you specify, a taxi/Lyft/Uber will take you to the original "cruise ship terminal" which is pier 66. There is no shuttle from there to the correct pier 91. When we finally reached the correct pier, another ...
My new Daughter in Law chose this cruise. She and my son were on their honeymoon and I accompanied with my other son. We had an amazing cruise. She had never cruised before but both my sons had taken a Carnival cruise years ago. She loved cruising. We all had so much fun. The ship was very clean and the crew went over the top to please us. I always felt very safe onboard. I think there were ...
We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew.
However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again).
We travelled with another couple ...
We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW..
On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...
We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise.
I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand.
The ship was kept very clean ...