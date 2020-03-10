Review for Celebrity Solstice to Caribbean - Western

My new Daughter in Law chose this cruise. She and my son were on their honeymoon and I accompanied with my other son. We had an amazing cruise. She had never cruised before but both my sons had taken a Carnival cruise years ago. She loved cruising. We all had so much fun. The ship was very clean and the crew went over the top to please us. I always felt very safe onboard. I think there were ...