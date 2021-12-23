This was my 5th cruise, first with norwegian. I thought we were getting a step above the usual. We were wrong.
The staff are always fun and accommodating. Ship is clean and maintained beautifully. The ships band was fantastic, best entertainment on ship, we enjoyed them alone one night.
We found the food disappointing, especially the buffet Cafe. The entertainment was poor. Only 2 good ...
This was our 1st cruise. Our 17 year old boys turned 18 while on the ship. The beginning of the cruise was great. Seeing all decor was spectacular. Food was good and staff was great. We got to Bermuda and spent 2 days there. Was supposed to be 3 days but the cruise line changed the itinerary 1 week before we left and took one day away from 70's in Bermuda to 1 day in bar harbor Maine that was 38 ...
i have nothing but negative words to say about the norwegian cruise line. we had problems since walking on the ship. we came with 7 people sharing three rooms. getting on we were each given key cards to get into our rooms. which one after another didn’t work. we had to contact guest services several times to have them fixed yet they could not figure it out for us. one of the members we came with ...
We chose this cruise because it departed from Boston near our home, so no need for airline travel. Also, it was during school vacation week so we could take our kids and grandkids with us. There were 10 of us with all cabins close to one another.
The boarding process was difficult because the lines were horrendous and we had one person who uses a walker. We later learned that there was a ...
Cruise April 8 - 15 2022 Norwegian Pearl
EMBARKMENT-- 4 hours in line. Ship was 3 hours late because of storm. They knew about storm night before but didn't call or email us. Elderly people crying in line as their legs were giving out and were not even offered a chair.
ORIGINAL PAPERWORK -- We were supposed to have 3 days in Bermuda. They changed it twice without letting us know. Made ...
We have taken Norwegian before and once again, it was an excellent cruise!!!! The service we received made us feel like royalty. The crew made every effort to make things perfect. Our room was kept spotless. There were crew members that stood out and truly personify what customer service is. Richard and Jennifer . They both went out of their wat to ensure our meals and service were perfect. We ...
We had a wonderful cruise and we’re blessed enough to stay in the Haven- Amazing staff especially Amit .
The bathroom was remodeled February 2022. The bathtub was removed and an oversized shower is now in its place. Showering while looking out the windows in the shower was a surreal experience. Huge improvement.
The double sink vanities and marble countertops provided a clean, modern ...
Finally able to cruise again. A veteran of many cruises the crew this time was the friendliest. The food was excellent. I was sailing with my wife,her mom and my cousin all in a club balconey. The couch made into a great bed . Plenty of room for my wife and I. 671 people on a ship that can hold 2500. Now is the time to cruise. It is a shame to see the ship this empty but it is good for us.we ...
I have cruised NCL on the Epic in the Med a few years back with my mother, I decided to try NCL again because the Epic was good value for money and the staff and food were good. BAD Idea! Took 3 hours to board and the food - my lord, the food was inedible at times.
I understand during the days of COVID you are going to have to wait for testing, but NCL was not prepared for this. We waited ...
I started going on cruises just a few years ago with a trip to Alaska for my 50th birthday with Holland America. Awesome Trip! Sailed with them again and wondered if all cruise lines were similar. So booked Norwegian for my Godchild’s birthday and during the cruise found out they were not the same.
Began by spending a few bucks extra to have a balcony room just a few days before the trip. In ...