Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1748 reviews
7 Awards
View from the 10th floor balcony
Waiting for a movie under the stars.
R749
14 floor back of the Emerald Princess
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1746 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Revisit the Canal
"We did a full transit in 2004 on the Coral Princess ,and wanted to see the NEW improved canal since the additional locks were added.The food in the dining room was all very good , always hot and full of flavor...."Read More
Docsavage avatar

Docsavage

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 1,748 Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

First Time and Not Very Impressed

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
TGERW
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship because of the itinerary. It was our first time on a Princess Cruise. The ship interior was very nice and in great shape. The outside looked pretty bad. Lots of rust and dents. The boarding was chaotic. Very disorganized. But once onboard it was just OK. The food really needs to be improved. We ate at the two specialty dining rooms and never felt the need to go back. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Poor Princess

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Chloe27
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

2 hour wait to board ship at Southampton. As soon as onboard informed our cabin had to be deep cleaned and not ready. Medallion app hopeless as was Medallion, otherwise known as my electronic tag and reduces you to a non person. 2 tenders broke down within 6 days and Princess need to be reminded these are Lifeboats as well as water taxis and as such should be cleaned regularly and certainly better ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

GOOD TO BE CRUISING AGAIN

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After a gap of 2 years it was good to be back cruising on the Emerald Princess again. We did not encounter any Covid problems ourselves but believe there had been some on deck 12 that delayed our embarkation by nearly 2 hours. Having to wear a mask was a nuisance but necessary. The crew all seemed happy to be back and service was good. The inevitable cut-backs were noticeable and too numerous ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

no truth about covid 19

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
francisletard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this because I cruised princess many times before but may have been my last. from the very beginning we were not told the truth about all the people quarantined with covid 19 we could not get answers to our questions. the crew seemed confused about what was happening. the lines to get tested were extremely long and the results were not made easily available the internet did not work moat ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Never Sailing Princess Again

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Newcruiser3722
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our first cruise ever. We planned it for over a year. Our first impression was a 5+ hour wait to emabark and have a room. Our room was not clean and ready when we arrived. It was also on the quarantine deck so we had to be rearranged. The boat looked outdated (but nothing to compare it to, until other seasoned cruisers affirmed this) The ports and excursions were horribly planned ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

The cruise was as expected with one exception described below. The itinerary was excellent and the staff was outstanding.

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
skysurgeon
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The exception to the quality of this cruise was the internet. I have over 600 days on Princess, and I have grown up with the internet service beginning with 2 computers in a closet about 25 years ago. This time, the internet was available, but the speed was the worst imaginable. You are used to a speed of over 100mbs. The speed of this connection was 5KBS. It would load email if you left it on ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Princess Misses the Mark

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Kevin G
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I booked my lifetime dream Transatlantic 23 day cruise aboard Emerald Princess, which would be my first cruise on Princess. I've been on many, many cruises before, and am not one to complain, nor to have unrealistic expectations of what a cruise line can deliver. For a line that is supposed to compete with Celebrity (which I have sailed several times), Princess fell short in several ways. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Transatlantic featuring great ports & good wine, but covid and disembarkation fiasco ruined the experience.

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a long and detailed "Log" style review. It's pretty positive until near the end, when everything went downhill to an unacceptable level. If you just want the summary just scroll all the way down. Emerald Princess 4-16-22 We left home and met our traveling friends at their home at 8:30. We managed to get all the suitcases into their vehicle and we are off to Port Everglades. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Best cruise ever,

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tsunamicum
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 5th cruise with Emerald princess. I was not disappointed. The staff was every attentive to all my needs, from the customer service clercks to the room stewards. (Ronald) Mona In the Spa massages were mind blowing. her gentleness and attention to detail is one of the reasons why I keep returning to Emerald Princess. The cleanliness of the floors was remarkable. the tables were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

This experience with Princess was terrible

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BigEd362
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our experience with Princess Cruises was very disappointing. The Baltic cruise was modified to exclude Russia, which was OK. Then it was effectively cancelled and replaced with a repositioning back to England. The distances between ports, and the low value of the stops, made it seem likely that the choice of ports was to make up for an inability to refuel in Russia. The slower a boat sails, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

