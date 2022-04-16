"We did a full transit in 2004 on the Coral Princess ,and wanted to see the NEW improved canal since the additional locks were added.The food in the dining room was all very good , always hot and full of flavor...."Read More
Docsavage
10+ Cruises
Age 60s
We chose this ship because of the itinerary. It was our first time on a Princess Cruise. The ship interior was very nice and in great shape. The outside looked pretty bad. Lots of rust and dents. The boarding was chaotic. Very disorganized. But once onboard it was just OK. The food really needs to be improved. We ate at the two specialty dining rooms and never felt the need to go back. The ...
2 hour wait to board ship at Southampton. As soon as onboard informed our cabin had to be deep cleaned and not ready. Medallion app hopeless as was Medallion, otherwise known as my electronic tag and reduces you to a non person. 2 tenders broke down within 6 days and Princess need to be reminded these are Lifeboats as well as water taxis and as such should be cleaned regularly and certainly better ...
After a gap of 2 years it was good to be back cruising on the Emerald Princess again. We did not encounter any Covid problems ourselves but believe there had been some on deck 12 that delayed our embarkation by nearly 2 hours. Having to wear a mask was a nuisance but necessary. The crew all seemed happy to be back and service was good.
The inevitable cut-backs were noticeable and too numerous ...
I chose this because I cruised princess many times before but may have been my last. from the very beginning we were not told the truth about all the people quarantined with covid 19 we could not get answers to our questions. the crew seemed confused about what was happening. the lines to get tested were extremely long and the results were not made easily available the internet did not work moat ...
This was our first cruise ever. We planned it for over a year. Our first impression was a 5+ hour wait to emabark and have a room. Our room was not clean and ready when we arrived. It was also on the quarantine deck so we had to be rearranged.
The boat looked outdated (but nothing to compare it to, until other seasoned cruisers affirmed this)
The ports and excursions were horribly planned ...
The exception to the quality of this cruise was the internet. I have over 600 days on Princess, and I have grown up with the internet service beginning with 2 computers in a closet about 25 years ago. This time, the internet was available, but the speed was the worst imaginable. You are used to a speed of over 100mbs. The speed of this connection was 5KBS. It would load email if you left it on ...
I booked my lifetime dream Transatlantic 23 day cruise aboard Emerald Princess, which would be my first cruise on Princess. I've been on many, many cruises before, and am not one to complain, nor to have unrealistic expectations of what a cruise line can deliver. For a line that is supposed to compete with Celebrity (which I have sailed several times), Princess fell short in several ways.
...
This is a long and detailed "Log" style review. It's pretty positive until near the end, when everything went downhill to an unacceptable level. If you just want the summary just scroll all the way down.
Emerald Princess 4-16-22
We left home and met our traveling friends at their home at 8:30. We managed to get all the suitcases into their vehicle and we are off to Port Everglades. We ...
This was my 5th cruise with Emerald princess. I was not disappointed. The staff was every attentive to all my needs, from the customer service clercks to the room stewards. (Ronald)
Mona In the Spa massages were mind blowing. her gentleness and attention to detail is one of the reasons why I keep returning to Emerald Princess.
The cleanliness of the floors was remarkable. the tables were ...
Our experience with Princess Cruises was very disappointing. The Baltic cruise was modified to exclude Russia, which was OK. Then it was effectively cancelled and replaced with a repositioning back to England. The distances between ports, and the low value of the stops, made it seem likely that the choice of ports was to make up for an inability to refuel in Russia. The slower a boat sails, ...