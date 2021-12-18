My girlfriend took me on this cruise to celebrate my 49th year Birthday. The service and Room was excellent. Food Dining was the Best, the single and the dancing and the excellent service was great, Carnival need better DJ and better Comedian. The first Cruse i being on Carnival Sunrise the Comedian was Funny clean and very entertaining, This Comedian A-Train was offensive his Jokes was Flat. He ...
My husband and I have cruised on Carnival 8 times and in the past we really enjoyed it. Before this last cruise we had a bad experience, this was before Covid. Because of the bad experience we chose not to cruise for awhile plus Covid happened. I felt with all the Covid shots we had received it was safe enough to cruise again. My husband has dementia and I wanted to take him on a cruise while ...
This was our first cruise -post Covid and our first on Carnival in 25 years. We chose it because Port Canaveral is only 20 miles from our home and because we had yet to visit the Turks and Caicos on a previous cruise.
After sailing numerous times on Holland America and Royal Caribbean our expectations were low after reading previous reviews of Carnival Freedom.
I've been crusing since the mid 90, mostly with Carnival, NCL or RCCL. I've been on old ships, new ships, I was even on the Tropical when it was 50 years old, and I have never had a cruise like this.
First let me say I'm not going to tell you everything yet because I'm still trying to give Carnival time to fix things, but each day without contact justs makes it worse.
We chose this cruise for the ports and the price. Great casino $100 offer....I will make this short and sweet....Have been on 13 cruises....and this was the 3rd time on the Freedom. Pros....staff were amazing, happy and accommodating, our room stewart was unbelievable as well as our Dining Staff...absolutely no complaints.....food all around was very good....OK...cons....ENTERTAINMENT was ...
Chose this cruise to participate in the ship meet-up and to enjoy the festivities onboard. Not a huge Carnival fan but took the chance. Kinda of pricey for a Carnival Cruise but we decided to keep our expectations low and in line with what one can reasonably expect from Carnival. There were some positive surprises and a few disappointments. Let's start off on a positive note with what we ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary. As I understand it, our cruise was the first of this itinerary to actually make all of its scheduled stops since the Omicron spike. We had no known cases of Covid on the ship our week by staff or cruisers. That was great. Most people followed the masking requirements for the first part of the week but got sick of it later in the week
Carnival Freedom 8 day cruise from Miami sailing to coco cay, grand turks, Aruba, and Bonaire. Sailing solo 1st challenge dinner. I was signed up for my time dinning at first very lonely. Ran into another solo cruisers who invited me to her table main dinning room 6pm. She was at a table for solo cruisers. They were able to change my dining arrangement to sit at the solo table. My advice if solo ...
We are avid cruisers and travel with 3 generations (76 to 17) of family. Some like the ship and some like the ports. We were all pleasantly surprised and had a fantastic trip. First a huge compliment to the staff and crew. Employees were constantly cleaning, offering masks, always had a smile on their face and made our trip the best. Our cruise sailed at about 40% capacity.
Hello my fellow cruisers! I have broken up my review into different sections for your reading pleasure. This was my first cruise since COVID started, and I was super excited, yet admittedly nervous for my cruise vacation. Overall, I had a good experience and enjoyed my outing and isolation away from the craziness of the world, although there were some hiccups along the way.
