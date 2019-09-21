Review for MSC Sinfonia to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

We chose MSC cruises based on their "family friendly" policies and although the reviews weren't great we were willing to give it a go. I have previously cruised with many other lines, however these were all pre-children and so i was interested to see if this was going to be a good way to travel with a small child. I will state that not all my findings were within MSC's control and some ...