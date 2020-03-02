Review for MSC Orchestra to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Bad experience overall and that is too bad for them, we are displeased of the msc, never again! Its like they don't care or have a verry bad management. The AC in the room can't be put to off, we were constantly in the freezer and waking with pain in the neck or in the middle of the night not able to breath thr the nose. The food is mediocre and just a few sortiments. The stuff not so wellcoming ...