"Bar service was kind of slow on embarkation but also expected since this was also the first cruise back for many and people definitely wanted to get their cruise started!Upon boarding everyone was told cabins would be available at 1:30 but because of our VIFP status we could take our bags to our cabin to drop them off...."Read More
Went on this cruise with my family and it was a great experience! The decorations were AMAZING! I absolutely love the glass elevators and the Venetian Palace. The shows in the Venetian Palace were great, and had humor that never got old. It was my first cruise, so might just have low expectations, but it was great. Another great place was the Golden Olympian Restaurant. I wish I could remember the ...
I been on several cruises with carnival, I have not had a worse experience than the one I’m on now. The guys burger joint everybody standing in one line where there should be two lines going on each side nobody’s there to direct anyone So you got 100 people standing on one side for a burger. The piece of line was absolutely ridiculous room service is no longer free they are charging you, ...
Back on board after 2 year hiatus! So
Happy with the overall experience. I booked deck 7, room 7349 which is a large balcony with a nice configuration. Our cabin steward was Dennis. I tipped him up front and then after. Only asked him for ice!
The ship was in great shape overall.
We had anytime dining and only went there the last night. Ordered steak and lobster, excellent!
We had ...
Embarkation - COVID testing at Port Canaveral:
COVID testing was offered at the port for fully vaccinated cruisers for $10 charged to their Sail and Sign card. Our thinking was this will save time, money and gas trying to get tested prior to embarkation.
We stood in the first long, winding line to be told we had to get into a second long line. This is the first error on Carnivals part. ...
If you need a quick getaway to unwind this was perfect! Departs on a Friday and returns Monday. Boarding was extremely quick and easy. Dinner the 1st night was not the best as the shrimp was warm and undercooked, salad was warm and chicken was very bland. Dinner on subsequent nights was excellent! Recommend having meals in the dinning room as the lines for the buffet were unbelievably long ...
This was a bittersweet cruise because it was my wife’s planned trip but now it would be her burial at sea. The embarkation was super smooth at the new Terminal 3. A lot of 50th anniversary fanfare entering the ship. Went to Guest Service and was told arrangements were being made and would contact. Ended up on the first night. Security took us to a private railing area and gave us privacy for the ...
I've cruised multiple times, mostly on Carnival but my girlfriend had never been on a cruise. After convincing her to give it a try, we booked a 4 day cruise to Nassau and Princess Cay.
The day finally arrived and we were at the port just before 9 am for a 9:30 am check in. We were COVID tested at the port and that was quickly done. The ship was less than 50% booked so boarding was really fast. ...
Took the Carnival liberty out of port Canaveral fl, booked a 4 nite M-f plus a 3 night F-Sun..
The ship is older and smaller but well kept up . (The vibrations leaving port are tempory ) we had a balcony which was ample for the 2 of us the bed was comfortable.
The Monday through Friday portion was much more laid back not as crowded booked at about 38% capacity the staff were very ...
This was my third time sailing on Liberty and our first time back on Carnival since Covid.
After this experience we will not sail on Carnival for a bit.
The ship looks worn and is in dire need of a refresh. Our cabin balcony was full of rust. The crew did their best in keeping everything clean.
Areas were overcrowded. We love the Alchemy Bar, but it was difficult to get a drink. Overall ...
This was the absolute worst cruise I have been on I'm getting off carnival Liberty right now and really wish we can cancel the cruise we have in April I had received unauthorized charges on my account they took it upon theirselfs to add another card to my account. The food was not good at all. I should have had a past cruise with points on my account and supposedly they can't find it. They say ...