Hapag-Lloyd Europa Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
10 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
10 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Beautiful luxury ship, excellent food, great ports; best to know some German; AC underpowered
1-10 of 10 Hapag-Lloyd Europa Cruise Reviews

Beautiful luxury ship, excellent food, great ports; best to know some German; AC underpowered

Review for Europa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

BACKGROUND: This was my first post-Covid trip on Hapag Lloyd's small luxury ship the MS Europa. I had sailed on her several times pre-Covid (last time was September 2019) and had very much enjoyed the seamless service and excellent food (both international and German). The main reason for my booking this particular trip (booked almost three years ago), was for the annual classical music Ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Beautiful Scenery, Luxurious Ship

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Swaraelia
10+ Cruises • Age Under 20

I first read about Europa in Berlitz's 2017 guide, fantastic, by the way, in case you're looking for in-depth research about individual ships not on CruiseCritic. I am an American who went on this amazing ship for just over a week, albeit that it was quite difficult not knowing any German prior, but I felt interacting with fellow passengers who spoke at least some English or Chinese (which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Fantastic NICE-BILBAO luxury classical music cruise, outstanding food, service!

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon. Details: I am an American who did this two-week luxury small ship cruise solo from Nice to Bilbao. I chose it primarily for the intimate classical music experience it offered with its Ocean Sun Festival. To compare, I have done various other mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Fantastic stressless service, 5-star food, spacious luxury, classical music!

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first cruise with Hapag-Lloyd’s “most beautiful yacht in the world,” the MS Europa, 13 nights, Lisbon to Nice. I had previously cruised with my husband on the more modern, and advertised as bilingual, HL Europa 2 on a Christmas/New Years cruise December 2015 (see my CC review, Cape Town to Cape Town) and had greatly enjoyed that, which led to my interest in the Europa. I am comparing ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

The best cruise ship Americans have never heard of?

Review for Europa to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
MsSommelier
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Europa has been called by Berlitz as the “best cruise ship Americans never heard of”. We have been several times on Crystal, Regent and Seabourn but this was our first time on Europa. A good opportunity to see if we agreed with that evaluation! We selected Europa primarily for the itinerary: 18 nights to Norway, starting in Hamburg and ending in Kiel, Germany. What we liked about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

MS EUROPA REVIEW 2010

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
colin bell
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Background Hapag-Lloyd is not a generally well known cruise line for British passengers. It has only 4 ships ranging from small expedition ships (such as the Hanseatic) to its flagship MS Europa which, shortly before our departure, was awarded for the 11th time the accolade of "Best Cruise Ship in the World" by the Berlitz Cruising Guide (by a comfortable margin). The company caters mainly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2010

Traveled with children

Nothing but a complete pleasure.

Review for Europa to Asia

User Avatar
MDR-DAN
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

It gets better each time. This was my third cruise aboard Hapag Lloyd's M.S. Europa and each time I have had a wonderful time. With such high expectations and fond memories from my previous cruises aboard, it is always risky that the next time could be a let down. Not so at all. I just returned from a cruise from Manila to Shanghai and this was my favorite cruise of them all. My suite for this ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2010

Great expectations of the

Review for Europa to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
colin bell
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

It was with some trepidation that we embarked on this cruise aboard MS Europa, a ship primarily designed for German speaking passengers. Not that the language concerned us as the cruise was "Bilingual" and my wife and I have a reasonable working knowledge of German. Rather I had read a fellow member's review shortly before we left and it was lukewarm at best. On the other hand Douglas Ward (a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2009

Traveled with children

MS Europa Mediterranean Cruise

Review for Europa to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
gerardie@optusnet.com.au
First Time Cruiser • Age 90s

Review MS Europa Cruise, from 10 May 2009 to 16 June 2009 - 37 days. By Gerardie. Athens (Piraeus) to Hamburg, Voyages EUR0910, EUR0911, EUR0912, EUR0913. We first heard about the MS Europa when we were on a cruise on another German ship, the MS Deutschland in 2007. Passengers were referring to the MS Europa with some deference and comparisons were made between the two ships. We had ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2009

Great experience

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
vistaman
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

However I did many cruises i was very nervous to join ms Europa as German is only my fourth language and it was a complete new challenge : going to a cruiseship mostly catering to the German speaking market. So after a punctual flight and a long taxi drive - the traffic was hectic- i did arrive at the terminal where my hand luggage was taken over; only my electronic ticket and my passport was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2007

Other Hapag-Lloyd Ship Cruise Reviews
Bremen Cruise Reviews
Bremen Cruise Reviews
Europa 2 Cruise Reviews
Hanseatic Cruise Reviews
Hanseatic Inspiration Cruise Reviews
