Boy this is tough to write. Swallow my pride, my humility, and take full ownership of the fact that my wife and I talked our friends into going on this trip with us as their first cruise experience.
Go ahead, say it:
1) 'You should have known better! It was the Crown Princess' first sailing in 25 months!'
2) 'This was the first Alaskan itinerary the Crown was doing for the season!'
3)
We chose this cruise because my wife has always wanted to go to Alaska. While everyone on the boat has been very nice and helpful , it’s not that our itenerary has been changed at least five times. There is absolutely no excuse for not having this ship in running order given the amount of time it was out of service. Excursions changed many times and even cancelled because we couldn’t make that ...
May7- May 14 2022
1. No one was there to meet us at Seattle Airport as advertised after flying 2000 miles from Orlando.
2. After finding Princess setup were told to carry our 4 bags to the shuttle area and get in line to board a bus for transport to ship. We waited an hour in 45 degree temperatures with empty buses in front of us watching the staff bump into each other. we personally ...
I have done 10 cruises prior to this round trip Seattle to Alaska, all with princess. This was the worst ever. Engine & other mechanical issues forced the ship to reduce speed to 15knts, causing the ship to bypass Juneau totally and reduce time in Skagway & Ketchikan. Even our stay in glacier bay was reduced. Princess offered us $100 onboard credit & 20% of the cruise cost in future ship ...
First, let me say I had a great time. I love cruising, and even a bad cruise is better than no cruise at all! But so many on this cruise that I talked to will not go on Princess again, and certainly not the Crown. And I talked to lots- First-time cruisers, Elite cruisers, ship staff, ship officers.
Officers did admit ship was over capacity (70%), when should have been at 60%. Move-over ...
IF YOU PLAN TO TAKE A CRUISE TO ALASKA READ THIS FIRST!!!
When you return home from a vacation you share your experience with everyone! It's one of the best parts of vacation. BUT when you are gone for 7 days and didn't get to do anything you had planned, it's a tough pill to swallow. It's like being ROBBED.
This is one of the hardest reviews I have ever written….
I have contemplated ...
This was supposed to be a magical experience in Alaska. It was the most stressful chaotic experience due to princess cruise line. They don’t have their stuff together, why they used a cruise ship they had not tested in 25 months is beyond me. They had so many issues with the ship, canceled Juneo altogether, reduced all our other port stays. Only gave us $100 and 20% off a future cruise which is ...
Saved for a long time for this once in a lifetime experience and booked 18 months in advance and planned each excursion only to have it fall completely apart 2 days before we left. First a cancelled excursion then “Due to scheduled engine maintenance” the itinerary changed and we lost a port and another excursion but replaced by another port. Then a change itinerary again and lost another port but ...
I did not enjoy the cruise due to all of the changes due to problems with the ship that should have been ready considering it was parked for 25 months. Here is the issue. I was on two other ships with the same issues ( Heavy Prop Vibration ) on their first trip out. The Crown also had plumbing issues the whole cruise and the medallion was iffy causing major billing issues like I have never ...
Our family of 6 chose the Crown Princess because it was sailing to Glacier Bay National Park. This was my 40th cruise and I have been on several cruises with Princess. I also love planning and had us scheduled for a private Whale Watching tour in Juneau and a Glacier Flight in Skagway. Half of our group would be visiting Alaska for the first time. Then prior to the trip we receive notice of the ...