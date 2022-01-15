Just returned from 4 night cruise to Cozumel on the Valor from New Orleans. This was my 4th Carnival cruise. The 1st 3 were wonderful but I was very disappointed with this one. I’m a 45y/o woman traveling with 3 teenagers celebrating their high school graduation.
My biggest complaint was the lack of air conditioning in our cabin. We were on the 8th deck with a balcony. We noticed the heat as ...
It was time to get back to cruising - we drove this time - parking was literally above the terminal. Pre-trip testing was a worry, but the combination of eMed proctored test kits and Verifly made it easy. Take pictures of vaccine cards and test results and they review them- green check marks are good. Check in was super-fast and easy. No waiting or lines.
We were avoiding packed indoor ...
I was in different room and still had the best room steward, Terrian again. He saw to my needs and was always there to help anyone who had any needs. He was constantly working at all diffenent hours. I was more aware of ship layout and was able to enjoy even more activities this time around. Carnival to me is a great cruise line (I have friends that sail other lines that are usually ...
Ship rocks and sways the entire time, so be ready for motion sickness. Necessities not available for purchases at the gift store on this ship, such as sunscreen or tampons.
The embarkation experience was a nightmare. We were first charged $100 to park in the parking desk in New Orleans, which would have not been an issue if there were parking spots. After we paid we drove around the parking ...
My wife and I booked this cruise many months ago thinking that we would be done with Covid issues by the time the cruise began... we were wrong and masks and vacinations were still required. It didnt matter, everyone was respectful, service was great, and staff were very helpful.
To get this out from the start, this is the cruise where a woman jumped off on the last at sea day. It put a ...
First time on Carnival. Flew to New Orleans from Ohio on Sunday. Boarding Monday morning was easy. Two bags left with porters and moved quickly after checks of vaccination cards, testing papers and passport. 15 minutes and we were on the ship. Went to Lido deck and had good burritos, tacos at Blue Iguana cafe. Muster drill was so easy. Went to station, we were the only ones there. 5 minutes ...
Recently completed our 2nd cruise on the Valor. The only ship we have ever sailed on twice. Was it a different experience? Yes, but would have to be because of the pandemic. Some things were better or at least about the same and some were not as good. When comparing I will start with the entertainment. The offering in the Red Frog Pub (Our go to hangout) was not near as entertaining as our ...
This was my third cruise on Carnival in 4 months. My first out of NOLA. The terminal in NOLA is very nice, we walked right through and checked in quickly. Once on the ship, we had a suite, so we got our stateroom right away. The room was wonderful. The cruise was only about 50% capacity so we never had to stand in line or wait long for food or drinks. Overall, the staff was not as friendly as the ...
The Valor is an older ship and she shows her age some, however, it's still a great boat and an awesome experience! We sailed out of New Orleans and ported in Cozumel and Progreso in January. The weather was a little on the brisk side till we got further south. I could spend most of my time on the boat bc they have so many things to do. We ended up upgrading our room to a balcony last second and ...
My friend got me along with his Family trip for his Auntie’s Bday Celebration and what sold me out is it was a cruise in Mexico! there you go! travel junkie here, but anyways.. it was a 5 days (01/15- 3pm Sailing | 01/20-8am Disembarkation) cruise to Mexico, since Pandemic I wasn’t really expecting anything and I even thought it might get cancelled, but hey! there I was having a glass of piña ...