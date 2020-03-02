  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Spirit Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2032 reviews
38 Awards
Santorini
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2032 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 2,032 Norwegian Spirit Cruise Reviews

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
swimboy09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Poor refurbishment,

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
stoked1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise due to ports of call. But firstly, the CC editor needs to reevaluate this ship. Especially: ‘Bottom Line Excellent value for the high quality of food, service and itineraries’. What a joke! The food onboard was abysmal. Even after leaving Dubai it was virtually the same everyday and got worse as it went on. In the Garden Buffet after day ten you really ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

The Cruise That Should Not Have Sailed

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Mrs Moho
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the doomed cruise from Dubai, 2nd March to Cape Town. Advertised and highly promoted as the cruise of a lifetime, visiting UAE, Muscat, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion Island and several stops in South Africa. Yes definitely a trip of a lifetime. This was our13th cruise with NCL - was this a sign already? We had heard via our roll call that Madagascar had been removed with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

What cruise this was a non-stop ferry ride from Oman to Cape town

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Milo2013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This should have been our trip of a lifetime, my retirement gift. Despite being informed of most port closures, NCL took the decision to set sail. From day 1 the cruise went downhill - despite having just come out of dry dock following a 100million dollar refurbishment, the ship had maintenance issues. Ceilings falling in, public toilets not finished, stateroom bathroom facilities missing to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Ceased to be a cruise.

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
muesy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are seasoned cruisers, having over the last 20 years plus enjoyed 41 previous cruises all around the world. None of them will be remembered so vividly as this one but sadly not for the right reasons. This cruise on the Norwegian Spirit was our 1st with N.C.L. for 18 years, the last time cruising the Hawaiian islands on board the Star. After this experience it will most certainly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

16 consecutive days at sea around the Indian Ocean

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a cruise from Dubai to Cape Town on the Norwegian Spirit because it had an interesting itinerary but, after just 3 stops, we ended up with 16 consecutive days at sea. During embarkation we were disappointed to learn that the stop at Nosy Be, Madagascar, had been cancelled but an alternative call at La Digue, Seychelles was scheduled. A few days later, stops at the Seychelles, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Great Spirit Service Team and Renovation Despite Unfortunate Pandemic Impact

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
SkyeFlyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall Summary: - Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary. - Dubai is a great city to explore in advance of embarkation and although we were prevented by local authorities from visiting Cape Town, we had planned five days of exploration and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Terrible fear among guests caused by Captains lack of comio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
San and gel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Was to be a holiday of a life time. Well its one we won't forget. Although the outbreak of corono virus around the world the lack of information from the invisible captain was shocking. People were scared and frightened. It need not have been like that. The ship should nor have sailed outbreak at reunion island 1st march should have led to a decesion that we should have not set sail on the 2nd. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

I will never sail with this cruise line again.

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Bob Doig
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was to be the cruise of a lifetime but now it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Even before we embarked, the itinerary had been changed. It was only when I contacted a tour company in Madagascar that I found out that Madagascar had been taken off the itinerary. No communication from NCL, though they were quick enough to send communications about booking tours! Little did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

