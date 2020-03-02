Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful.
The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call.
This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
We choose this cruise due to ports of call.
But firstly, the CC editor needs to reevaluate this ship.
Especially:
‘Bottom Line
Excellent value for the high quality of food, service and itineraries’.
What a joke!
The food onboard was abysmal. Even after leaving Dubai it was virtually the same everyday and got worse as it went on. In the Garden Buffet after day ten you really ...
We were on the doomed cruise from Dubai, 2nd March to Cape Town. Advertised and highly promoted as the cruise of a lifetime, visiting UAE, Muscat, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion Island and several stops in South Africa. Yes definitely a trip of a lifetime.
This was our13th cruise with NCL - was this a sign already? We had heard via our roll call that Madagascar had been removed with ...
This should have been our trip of a lifetime, my retirement gift.
Despite being informed of most port closures, NCL took the decision to set sail. From day 1 the cruise went downhill - despite having just come out of dry dock following a 100million dollar refurbishment, the ship had maintenance issues. Ceilings falling in, public toilets not finished, stateroom bathroom facilities missing to ...
My wife and I are seasoned cruisers, having over the last 20 years plus enjoyed 41 previous cruises all around the world. None of them will be remembered so vividly as this one but sadly not for the right reasons.
This cruise on the Norwegian Spirit was our 1st with N.C.L. for 18 years, the last time cruising the Hawaiian islands on board the Star. After this experience it will most certainly ...
We booked a cruise from Dubai to Cape Town on the Norwegian Spirit because it had an interesting itinerary but, after just 3 stops, we ended up with 16 consecutive days at sea.
During embarkation we were disappointed to learn that the stop at Nosy Be, Madagascar, had been cancelled but an alternative call at La Digue, Seychelles was scheduled. A few days later, stops at the Seychelles, ...
Overall Summary:
- Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary.
- Dubai is a great city to explore in advance of embarkation and although we were prevented by local authorities from visiting Cape Town, we had planned five days of exploration and ...
Was to be a holiday of a life time. Well its one we won't forget. Although the outbreak of corono virus around the world the lack of information from the invisible captain was shocking. People were scared and frightened. It need not have been like that. The ship should nor have sailed outbreak at reunion island 1st march should have led to a decesion that we should have not set sail on the 2nd. ...
This was to be the cruise of a lifetime but now it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Even before we embarked, the itinerary had been changed. It was only when I contacted a tour company in Madagascar that I found out that Madagascar had been taken off the itinerary. No communication from NCL, though they were quick enough to send communications about booking tours!
Little did ...