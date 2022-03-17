  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1225 reviews
10 Awards
Carinthia Lounge
Afternoon Tea
The double hot faucet (except one is cold)
My Stateroom on QM2
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1225 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Beautiful ship
"Their website is still saying "Face – while we highly recommend that guests wear masks on board, they are only required in the theater, cinema, or if you visit the medical center.We were told by Cunard employees on the phone that mask is only required in the theater and medical office but when we got on board, mask was required everywhere indoor except when sitting in restaurants or lounges...."Read More
conghoa avatar

conghoa

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 1,225 Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sea Beats Shore

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RN4Clifton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2: The Good We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers; The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch; The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun; The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Old British Arrogance, Served whether or not You Want It.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
J3nglunb
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less. Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful ship

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
conghoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2. The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights. I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room. We were told by Cunard ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cunard; Still The Best In The Style of What They Do

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Insights
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having returned from a very enjoyable cruise on QM2 15 day round-trip Ft Lauderdale, I can report with only 1600 Passengers, Cunard did all they could to contain any outbreak of covid with mandatory mask wearing but sill a large number of passengers were taken off the ship at different ports with covid and others confined to their staterooms for 5 days for tests, having been traced as a covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Still a Grand Experience

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tmcauban
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First cruise on the Queen Mary 2 since the pandemic. We have cruised 19 times on her and the last time in January 2020. We were anxious to go back and this itinerary was perfect, and experience the changes that Cunard has advertised. 1-The "New" Spa called "Mareel" is replacing Canyon Ranch and is a complete disappointment; a real downgrade from Canyon Ranch: No masseur was available, only ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Covid nightmare!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CovidNo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Catastrophic state of things and health hazards ignored by the captain and ship's hotel management

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
juedei
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately, summarizing our experience on board the Queen Mary 2 we are more than astonished about: • the threatening level of hygiene in our Britannia club cabin, noise pollution as such as the public spaces of the ship (see picture report enclosed) • the threatening health risks on board due to a lack of maintenance (see pictures enclosed) • the missing management attention on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

First cruise with Cunard - a bit disappointing

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am an experienced cruiser. Now I finally decided to try the iconic QM2. I admit I had quite high expectations, unfortunately not all of them were met. PROS The embarkation process in Hamburg was very quick. There were no queues at all, it took us maybe 15 minutes to get on board. The dining experience on board was excellent. The service in the Princess Grill restaurant was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise from $249

Other Cunard Ship Cruise Reviews
Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Queen Victoria Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.