Review for Maud to Europe - British Isles & Western

We really wanted to experience the Arctic Circle and hopefully the Northern Lights and this cruise delivered in spades! The ship is small compared to others we have been on but the standards on board are exemplary. The cabin whilst on the small side (Polar Outside) was big enough with everything we needed, the cleanliness was superb and the shower was the best we have had on any ship. All the ...