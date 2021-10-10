Review for Carnival Glory to Caribbean - Western

This was the most amazing experience of my life. It all started with the crew that was absolutely amazing. So friendly an helpful. Arthua was the man who took care of our cabin. He always called us by our names everytime he greeted us. He took care of all our cabin needs. Leon the cruise director was the life of the party. We had so much fun with him from the wave show to the glow stick party. ...