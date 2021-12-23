  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Constellation Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1751 reviews
5 Awards
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Hedonistic!

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
AlCruise256
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first time on Celebrity. We usually cruise on Royal Caribbean. It is always great to cruise! We cruised this time because our Tour Planner got us a great price. We both enjoyed everything on the cruise. We used the ship excursions because of Covid although we discovered that we could have gone on our own. The only area that we were dissatisfied was the evening theater entertainment. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

BEST CRUISE EVER!

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jbandmr
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I say the best cruise ever since I have been on 50+ cruises both with my hubby (who has gone on his permanent cruise) and alone. This ship and staff and crew were so exceptional that I had to write this review to acknowledge every person that I had interacted with and the passengers as well. Even though this ship is an "oldie" (and so am I) she still had much to offer. The food on the buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Celebrity Constellation exceeded our expectations

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Booter684
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

10 day cruise out of Tampa. Left a day early, stayed @ Ramada Wyndham (free shuttle from airport) For this cruise we choose Concierge class balcony, & Premium Beverage package. Embarkation was the smoothest we ever experienced, they had plenty of staff guidance. We had downloaded the Celebrity App beforehand, and completed the check-in process ( including uploading proof of vaccination & a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Great five days and then Covid hit

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
SbbquilterUT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had a lovely cruise in Sept aboard the Millenium we were looking forward to this B2B in the Caribbean. There was a bit of confusion at the port with times not being well marked until port personnel started calling by entry time. After that a breeze, we were in our cabin 28 minutes from Uber drop off. Our cabin changed from deck 7 as we had anticipated, we were placed in a lovely cabin on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class Balcony

Celeberity lack of pre-cruise notifications anaquited ship

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Gregg48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Lack of pre-cruise notifications 1 We were not told of the covid infections on previous cruise and only found out from back to back passengers and crew, although we could be sent multiple emails about things for sale 2 We were handed a sheet as we boarded that mask where required at all times 3 Some ports where pay to get off ship (you had to buy a Celebrity excursion to leave ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

An exceptional experience - not to be forgotten.

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
N&amp;UCruisers
10+ Cruises

As veteran cruisers (45), this was an exceptional experience - not to be forgotten. The upbeat & energetic staff took the "extra mile" servicing all passenger needs & concerns. GREAT STAFF! This 20 year old vessel, whilst in good condition, is in need of refurbishment. (a) Notwithstanding replacement of normal infrastructure wear & tear. adequate electrical and electronic interfacing is ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

What was it like with only 500+ passengers?

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
semibeater
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

You get spoiled real fast as there are 800+ crew on board. It started when my cabin was changed at gate from deck 7 to deck 9. I didn't like new cabin so I went to service desk once on ship and asked for another cabin. There were at least 50 same day cancellations so knowing where rooms were I asked for and received aft corner family suite keeping my C1 status. Very nice! It got better from there ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Celebrity Far Exceeded Our Expectations

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
BigB1953
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After much deliberation, we decided to take this cruise, having booked it after we received our booster shots but before the latest omicron outbreak. We seriously considered cancelling after reading several articles about the health risks of cruising, along with the real possibility of our stops being cancelled. The CDC warnings, an article in SFGate and one posted on Cruise Critic caused us ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

excellent cruise

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
donwjoe
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Stayed in interior cabin 8089 Pros only 60% full hot water almost immediate food above average (croissants are real, hamburgers don’t taste frozen) buffet open for snacks between meals outside screen for movies, sporting events spacious lounge by coffee shop gym well equipped including Peloton bikes live musicians good (violinist and cellist, Florencia, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Heart and Magic

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
C and J and B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had heard that Celebrity Constellation had good food, great entertainment, and offered a grand experience. Yes! All of my high expectations were met. We traveled with another family, and we all found different adventures to enjoy. The fitness trainer was excellent. The spa was perfect. The restaurants had such variety, the food both beautiful and delicious. The entertainment was Broadway ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with children

