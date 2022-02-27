We've only sailed on NCL. This cruise was our 5th cruise on NCL since Aug of 2021 & our 1st 11-night cruise. Dawn is a wonderful ship; the atrium is beautiful with 3 decks to watch the live bands perform. The crew is always top notch on NCL, our Cabin Steward Gerald was awesome & the food is AMAZING! Dawn is a smaller ship which we enjoy. We experienced rough seas for a little over 30 hours ...
First of all - the staff are amazing. We were never anything other than delighted with the staff and their service, or their pleasantness. The food was also very delightful - we rarely ate in the buffet because frankly, I have zero restraint, but in the dining rooms the food was beautifully presented, sensible portion sizes, excellent temperature and flavour. Our room was lovely - we were on ...
This was my wife and my 26th cruise; our 5th on NCL (although they only show us as our second because the 3 previous ones were back in the 80's/90's). We fell in love with the layout of the ship and the spaciousness of the public areas made us feel like we were in a much larger ship. As with most NCL cruises, there were many dining choices, and all were dining on your own time. We liked the fact ...
We love NCL for the relaxed, layed back vibe. So glad we don't have to dress for dinner, unless you want to of course. The ship was 60% full, but even if it was 100% I think there would be plenty of space on board. What a wonderful time we had. The ship may be older, but we do prefer a smaller ship and it was very clean and comfortable. The crew was the friendliest and most helpful crew we ...
Went on same ship in January for 11 nights. Pandemic was still on, but getting better. This time, pandemic is much less. Ship does decent job keeping you safe. Wish masks were mandatory inside hallway and elevator. We wore our masks in both
One island was canceled because ship had engine issues. Ok, those things happen. But the port was in Mexico where I had planned to do 2 hours of ...
We are experienced cruisers, so I expect certain things to be just right. NCL gets a gold star. The 2016 refurbishment did well to extend the life of the Dawn. The vessel looks fantastic. We bid on an upgraded stateroom and got it. We stayed in a suite, in a forward-facing room with a HUGE balcony. I was very pleased, plus, our Butler brought fresh fruit, cookies, and snacks every day. The ...
We chose Norwegian based on a recommendation looking for something out of Tampa & cheaper (than Disney, which we only sailed before). The boat is nice & the crew is really great, but there are little options of things to do on board & the cabins are definitely dated. The Specialty restaurants were great, but main dining/ buffet…hit or miss (mostly miss). And that was the thing, to book may have ...
This was my 15th cruise on various cruise lines (Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Holland America). We were a group of 12 family members of all ages (13-65) and we had a great time.
Embarkation –The embarkation was chaotic because the ship had arrived in Tampa late due to tornado weather and so our allotted times to embark all got pushed and everyone was getting on at the same time. ...
We chose this cruise as it left from our hometown of Tampa, Florida and we had some interest in the areas the ship was sailing to.
First impressions were great. Though the ship arrived about 5 hours late due to weather/uncontrollable circumstances, the turnaround and departure were about as perfect as could be. Our luggage was waiting for us after lunch and we left only about an hour late. ...
Overall the cruise was good but the cabin was awful. I would never recommend this cabin to anyone for the price you pay. The entertainment was good. The food and specialty restaurants were awesome. Our butler and steward were great. The concierge did not do us any favors or help us with our unpleasant situation. Bring a jacket because all restaurants, bars and theaters are freezing but our ...