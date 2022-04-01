"Had to rent a car to get home due to the positive test and us not wanting to expose the airport or plane.I was only able to use our balcony for about an hour due to the smokers next door...."Read More
Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
This was our first cruise on a Voyage class ship, though our 11th on a RCL ship. We enjoyed the cruise a lot, it felt so short just because we're used to 7-day cruises. It was weird because the ship was only 60-70% at capacity, so it felt very empty.
The environs:
The promenade was good. It was still pretty loud with the opening to the casino below, and the pub and other bars pretty open to ...
Love that RC is now on the west coast, so much closer to home. Booked as a mother daughter trip for her graduation. Upgraded as a surprise to a JS, even though not many perks apply to this level ship. Was not able to check in priority with the suites, was sent to main line, so one perk not honored. Check in guy said well this is close enough.Well that was a perk but ok. Once onboard you can tell ...
This was the first RCL cruise for us, we have been on 30 cruises. My wife’s brother had booked and we wanted to go with them. The cruise was a 7 day out of Los Angeles, not sure why CC has it as a 3 day Bahama cruise,?
Getting on board was very easy, a little congestion at baggage check in, but on board in 30 minutes. The rooms were good and we like the couch which is not standard on Princess, ...
My family and I thoroughly enjoyed this cruise!!!
Customer service was fantastic!
Food was delicious, EXCEPT in the Main Dining room
Chef's Table, Chops, Jamie’s, and Izumi were amazing!
Our ports of shore were on point as well
Cabo San Lucas -
Pedi cab to lunch at Club Cascadas de Baja, then swam in the ocean.
Mazatlán -
Ship Private Beach and Resort excursion to ...
I have been on three cruises from January to April 2022, all Royal Caribbean. Navigator of the Seas is a huge disappointment. The food was consistently overcooked to the point most of it was the same color brown or beige. The food had no flavor in all of the complimentary restaurants, it was shockingly bad especially compared to other Royal Caribbean ships. Room service was timely and breakfast ...
Overall, we had a terrific time on our short cruise. I was just really pining to get on a cruise ship again (last time having been May, 2019), and the timing was good and the price was good. We had a balcony room (1532, which is Deck 10, Port, 2nd cabin from the very front). I really just wanted to enjoy my drinks package to the fullest, and have some of that carefree relaxation that for me ...
This was my first RCI cruise. I've been on several Holland America cruises (and written reviews of every one of them). We were a family of 4 adults and 3 children. It was a complete ball! The ship is absolutely beautiful. We had 5:30 dining and our waiters handled everything perfectly. The desserts didn't seem quite as good as the ones on HAL but overall the food was very good. I cleaned my ...
We got in early (10:00am) and had to wait in a tent without bathrooms or chairs. Such is our fault since we had 11:30am arrival. We erred on the side of caution due to L.A. traffic and a 40 mile drive. At 10:30am we were allowed into the terminal and a requested wheel chair for my wife arrived. We are a couple in our 70's accompanied by our adult daughter and our special 9 year old granddaughter. ...
We have done many cruises but this was our first with Royal Caribbean. Covid kind of put a damper on my husbands birthday for the last 3 years so we decided to take a cruise on his actual Birthday with our friends. Royal had just started sailing out of LA and it was great to be able to hop on the ship 40 minutes from home.
Our group consisted of 21 people - 7 of them close friends. Everyone got ...