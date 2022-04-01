  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2240 reviews
5 Awards
Formal night Easter Dinner
They enjoyed their job.
White Island
Wrong photo on NextCruise.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2238 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Had a great time, but a few things were off
"Honestly, just a little more (or bigger) signage would have completely solved the problem.It was a nice day out, and the pool was a little busier as folks enjoyed the sunshine; but I was really hoping to see a bit of the island for the first time...."Read More
rmurray847 avatar

rmurray847

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 2,240 Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Great to be cruising again

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
dvanwa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great cruise director, but no covid policy enforcement

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Krazyfuntimes
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Love that RC is now on the west coast, so much closer to home. Booked as a mother daughter trip for her graduation. Upgraded as a surprise to a JS, even though not many perks apply to this level ship. Was not able to check in priority with the suites, was sent to main line, so one perk not honored. Check in guy said well this is close enough.Well that was a perk but ok. Once onboard you can tell ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

So glad to be going out of Los Angeles!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
MDtechiecruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first cruise on a Voyage class ship, though our 11th on a RCL ship. We enjoyed the cruise a lot, it felt so short just because we're used to 7-day cruises. It was weird because the ship was only 60-70% at capacity, so it felt very empty. The environs: The promenade was good. It was still pretty loud with the opening to the casino below, and the pub and other bars pretty open to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great cruise with a Royal mistake

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
sgmdiver
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was the first RCL cruise for us, we have been on 30 cruises. My wife’s brother had booked and we wanted to go with them. The cruise was a 7 day out of Los Angeles, not sure why CC has it as a 3 day Bahama cruise,? Getting on board was very easy, a little congestion at baggage check in, but on board in 30 minutes. The rooms were good and we like the couch which is not standard on Princess, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

AMAZING 7 day cruise on the Navigator of the Seas to Mexico!!!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
SanFranciscoWoman
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My family and I thoroughly enjoyed this cruise!!! Customer service was fantastic! Food was delicious, EXCEPT in the Main Dining room Chef's Table, Chops, Jamie’s, and Izumi were amazing! Our ports of shore were on point as well Cabo San Lucas - Pedi cab to lunch at Club Cascadas de Baja, then swam in the ocean. Mazatlán - Ship Private Beach and Resort excursion to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Really bad food and service

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
cruiseordie23
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I have been on three cruises from January to April 2022, all Royal Caribbean. Navigator of the Seas is a huge disappointment. The food was consistently overcooked to the point most of it was the same color brown or beige. The food had no flavor in all of the complimentary restaurants, it was shockingly bad especially compared to other Royal Caribbean ships. Room service was timely and breakfast ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Had a great time, but a few things were off

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rmurray847
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, we had a terrific time on our short cruise. I was just really pining to get on a cruise ship again (last time having been May, 2019), and the timing was good and the price was good. We had a balcony room (1532, which is Deck 10, Port, 2nd cabin from the very front). I really just wanted to enjoy my drinks package to the fullest, and have some of that carefree relaxation that for me ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First Time on RCI. Loved It!!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kevingastreich
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first RCI cruise. I've been on several Holland America cruises (and written reviews of every one of them). We were a family of 4 adults and 3 children. It was a complete ball! The ship is absolutely beautiful. We had 5:30 dining and our waiters handled everything perfectly. The desserts didn't seem quite as good as the ones on HAL but overall the food was very good. I cleaned my ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

We were treated like Kings

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
HNI
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We got in early (10:00am) and had to wait in a tent without bathrooms or chairs. Such is our fault since we had 11:30am arrival. We erred on the side of caution due to L.A. traffic and a 40 mile drive. At 10:30am we were allowed into the terminal and a requested wheel chair for my wife arrived. We are a couple in our 70's accompanied by our adult daughter and our special 9 year old granddaughter. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Hubbies Birthday cruise

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Georgiane
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done many cruises but this was our first with Royal Caribbean. Covid kind of put a damper on my husbands birthday for the last 3 years so we decided to take a cruise on his actual Birthday with our friends. Royal had just started sailing out of LA and it was great to be able to hop on the ship 40 minutes from home. Our group consisted of 21 people - 7 of them close friends. Everyone got ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

