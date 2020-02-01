Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

This is my second time on this ship. The first time was in 2017. I was hoping to see some upgrades but there wasn't. This ship is old and dated. The aft part of the ship must have had some sort of a plumbing issue because the entire side of the ship smelled horrendous. So many people were gagging and were nauseous when they passed by there. The cabin that we had was an Oceanview which was ...