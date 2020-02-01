  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Conquest Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1527 reviews
5 Awards
DINOSAURS!!!! How cute!
This is how I take my coffee, with a view of the ocean!
Pool towel animals
We woke up to the entire Lido deck front & back covered in towel animals of every kind large & small.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1527 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Birthday Cruise
"We did not go to the MDR for dinner we decided to just do the buffet which was very limited so we ate what we could find.We cruise all the time so normally we'll get a sea day for a much longer sailing...."Read More
lissi06 avatar

lissi06

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 1,527 Carnival Conquest Cruise Reviews

Birthday Cruise

Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

User Avatar
lissi06
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This is my second time on this ship. The first time was in 2017. I was hoping to see some upgrades but there wasn't. This ship is old and dated. The aft part of the ship must have had some sort of a plumbing issue because the entire side of the ship smelled horrendous. So many people were gagging and were nauseous when they passed by there. The cabin that we had was an Oceanview which was ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with children

Far below expectations

Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

User Avatar
kpmade
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My husband and I don't travel much and don't spend a lot on doing so. We recently decided that life is too short and it was time to see some of the world. We chose this cruise as part of a promotion and that it probably wouldn't have a lot of kids running around. We also liked Carnival's COVID safety protocols and the cruise destinations. Unfortunately, we were highly disappointed. There were ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Best cruise EVER!

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Leppardgirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our steward PAN was the absolute best! He Was always there to greet us when we returned to our room, no matter what time of the day it was there with a smile & out of the approx 1700 people on board, he remembered us on a first name basis! He was simply amazing as was Dr. E , DJ tropic, Ivan & Spicey G aka Gary “show me the money”, & everyone else that we crossed paths with. The shows were ...
Sail Date: February 2022

The ship is pretty beat up

Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

User Avatar
CaribbeanJen
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband surprised me with a weekend cruise, which was a really sweet idea. We have been on many cruises but never on Carnival and never a short one like this. I went with an open mind and no pre-set expectations. He paid a little extra for the AFT balcony because we love them. So, I'll start there. The balcony was very large but also very old. Rust everywhere. The glass panels on the ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

I regret crusising in the middle of covid.

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Malbicho21
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

By far the worse cruise I've ever taken, there was no kids club for kids under 5, which was a huge deal for us traveling with a toddler. Also, there were no real shows at all. For 2 nights all we got was just people singing while seated on a tall bar stool, on one night they sang 70s songs and 80s songs for the other. Also, there were almost no onboard activities it got very really fast. The ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

the worse experience of my life

Review for Carnival Conquest to Bahamas

User Avatar
ydiaz
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

The first thing was they sent me to customer service because my child was not in an vaccinated exception list that I was never was told about when I talked with them during the reservation, after 2 hours of waiting they told me they can add my child to the list but I need to pay $150 for an antigen test , even when I had a PCR result took from the day before, take that test was 1 hour of more ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with children

Ship Says, "Help Me."

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cruised2020
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This boat is just plain tired. There is paint on top of paint, curtains don't fit, windows need work, carpet is bad, etc. I realize it takes on a heavy load every week but it is just screaming for some decent care. Even the uniforms were faded...maybe that would help the staff who also appeared to be at the breaking point. Whatever you do, if you get sick, make sure it is during infirmary ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

This Was Our First Cruise And It Was Amazing

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
debkaren
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We arrived in miami the day before we sailed. We didn't have to wait long before we got on the ship from the time we arrived to getting to our cabin maybe half hour it was really quick. The inside interior cabin was clean and spacious. The food was good and had a great selection our waiter alimin was amazing he had our drinks on the table when he saw us coming. The band was really good. Enjoyed ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Excellent cruise to the Caribbean

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Love2CruiseTampa
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise to take with my family of five (two adults, three kids under the age of 12) because it was an excellent value and we could have connecting ocean view rooms. This was my 20th cruise and 7th with Carnival. Embarkation- I parked in the port lot directly across the street from the terminal after dropping off my family and luggage. It could not have been closer, though at $22 ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

1st and last time I will ever cruise with carnival

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Liztrues
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Carnival conquest was quiet a bit cheaper then the other cruise lines I was looking at sk made the choice to give them a try worse mistake ever I will gladly pay more for Norwegian or royal Caribbean cruise line this boat is run down the food is absolutely terribly seriously lacking entertainment small layed out very inconvenient u gotta go up to get down and skip around to get to the next floor ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

