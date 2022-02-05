We booked this cruise in July 2019, made final payment in March 2020 3 days before lock down occurred. We were refused a refund and so we went along with the need to wait. Not a happy ending here.
The departure port was changed from Venice to Ravenna, we were promised, in writing, that a complimentary shuttle would take us from Marco Polo airport to the ship. Well, after many excuses and ...
My wife and chose this cruise ship/date because we had a credit that we needed to use and the times worked for us. I've been on many RCCL cruises in the past and this one seemed off. I'm not sure if it was because of Covid skewed rules or if because this was the last sailing before the ship was going off to dry dock. We both agreed the food was awful on this cruise. We only ate at the Main dining ...
This was my third cruise with RCCL. I've been on about eighteen cruises on five different cruise lines. The ship and crew were excellent. I’d especially like to sail on Brilliance or her sister ships again, as the full promenade was great for walks and enjoying the sea.
However, RCCL will be below several other cruise lines on the list of options. Why? Because, although the great majority ...
We had a Crystal cruise booked for February which was cancelled when they ceased operations. Brilliance of the Seas is one of several options out of our very own Tampa cruise port, and this five day appealed to us. When I stepped off Brilliance, 25 months ago, from a cruise with three cousins, I told my husband I thought he’d like this ship, so I was delighted to see a schedule that would work for ...
We were on the March 19-24, 2022 cruise out of Tampa. This was our first time on Brilliance. We recently moved to the area and decided to take this cruise because it's only 30 minutes to the port from our home and we really like RCCL. We booked a Grand Suite so we had priority boarding. We opted for the valet parking which is well worth the cost. Even if you don't do the valet, there is a parking ...
We chose the cruise after Covid canceled our original cruise. We utilized the “lift and shift.” The ship needs some TLC but the crew is wonderful. I understand the ship is scheduled for dry dock - that’s good. The balcony cabins need attention.
Our cabin steward, Jeremy, was wonderful. The UDP - totally worth it. If you dine at Giovanni- get the Osso buco. The UDP included 5 dinners ...
We returned to cruising for the first time since the covid shutdown by doing back-to-back- to- back cruises on the Brilliance of the Seas starting on February 10 and ending on February 24. Because we are so excited to get back to cruising, we choose to emphasis the positive and not nit-pick too much about things that provide opportunities for improvement for RCL.
First, the cruises left from ...
This was my first free cruise through Club Royale. Thank you. We left out of Tampa on the Brilliance. Was a wonderful cruise. Only around 1,100 passengers. Not crowded anywhere. Still had to wear masks but it was ok. All the crew were fantastic. Ship very clean. Room steward, Javier, very friendly, made you feel at home. Shows were great. You were served by crew in the Windjammer. All was good. ...
It's convenient for me to sail from Tampa and I really like the Brilliance and other Radiance class.
The ship is 20 years old but we'll cared for. Constant sanitizing and polishing was being done. The Radiance class best asset are the sea views from public areas. Window and glass abundant. Crew told us the Brilliance is going into drydock for updates in a couple of months.
Due to covid ...
We chose this cruise as a special one for new years eve. We love sailing RC but this is the first time we had a not so great cruise port. We took a tour of Costa Maya which ended up being a drive through the slums which ended at Blue Key. At Blue Key they had a beach with recliners and very thin mats that were not comfortable. They gave us chips and salsa and two soda/water or juice drinks ...