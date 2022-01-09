Review for Carnival Legend to Bahamas

We got a great deal on this cruise. So we figured we would try Baltimore. It is only 4 hours from Pittsburgh. The ship is really nice. The layout is amazing. The theater and the comedy club are on top of each other. The food was good, not great. The service was fantastic. I think the cruise director was one of the best we have ever had (we have been on 28 cruises). Baltimore was one of the easiest ...