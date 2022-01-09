"This was probably in large part due to the ship not debarking anyone - the previous cruise that was supposed to be 14 days was shortened to 10 - so that made it really easy.At the very beginning of the cruise, someone would walk around with a sign that said remember to wear your mask - but I never heard or saw them talking to people about it...."Read More
Embarkation was fairly smooth considering a coast guard inspection delaying things for a couple hours. Even with the delay we had a drink in our hands by 2:00. Stateroom is the typical balcony stateroom, nothing new and exciting, 5 or 6 channels on the TV. Nick, Toon, Discovery, Nat Geo and Food I believe. 2 channels of continuous bad movies. Only channels available in the sports bar are ESPN ...
We chose this cruise because of the price and the port from which it sailed. All in all, it was a great cruise. We've been to the Bahamas four times, so the ports of call weren't anything new and we only got off at Freeport. We just wanted to cruise since it was our first time since Covid.
The crew was spectacular, though it was clear the ship was understaffed. Some bars didn't open or were ...
We got a great deal on this cruise. So we figured we would try Baltimore. It is only 4 hours from Pittsburgh. The ship is really nice. The layout is amazing. The theater and the comedy club are on top of each other. The food was good, not great. The service was fantastic. I think the cruise director was one of the best we have ever had (we have been on 28 cruises). Baltimore was one of the easiest ...
Have taken this exact cruise several times. Chose this particular date because of the advertised "special" 50th Anniversary Sailabration events. (It is being offered on several sailings this year) Promises included a "Fun Ship Meetup" at sea as well as a Midnight Buffet featuring ice sculptures and food as it was served 50 years ago. (The web page was changed soon after we entered the "no ...
Over all, our family of 4 had a fun vacation. The ship was clean and all employees were friendly.
FOOD- The food was tasty with a wide variety and readily available at all hours of the day. We ate most of our meals at the main dining, Truffles. Our kids enjoyed the taco bowl at Blueiguana Cantina. The main Buffet could have been larger. CABIN- We booked 2 interior cabins. They were clean and ...
This was my first cruise and was a "training" cruise for a longer cruise that was booked for next year. It was beyond my expectations! The entire crew was wonderful, FUN and friendly, even considering the restrictions and safety precautions adhered to due to Covid. The dining room staff was phenomenal and entertaining! The Maitre'd sounded just like Frank Sinatra. Lots of entertainment and ...
This cruise was originally scheduled for April 2020 but kept getting postponed due to COVID. We were finally able to go in January 2022 - which was great because my daughter is pregnant and Carnival does not allow you to sail past 24 weeks. She was 22 weeks when we went. Although I will mention that no one ever asked about it - so if you are worried about it because you are cutting it close - ...
We were originally booked for this same cruise in 2021, then COVID happened. We were looking forward to the partial transit of the Panama Canal (we even booked an aft-facing balcony); plus we would celebrate Charlotte's birthday and our wedding anniversary during the cruise. The afternoon before the cruise, we were notified that due to COVID and weather conditions the cruise was shortened from ...
We chose this cruise nearly 2 1/2 years in advance because of it's unique itinerary which included the Panama Canal. It was to be our dream cruise. Turned out to be the cruise from hell. The day before sailing, they cancelled the cruise we booked and replaced it with a shorter cruise that included none of the ports that were on the cruise we booked. They claimed an abundance of caution because ...
We have cruised on MSC a couple of times and found this one with friends going also.
Good price
food not so good MDR was ok nothing to go nuts over. We went to the buffet for breakfast we were not impressed food cold and old my eggs were crispy {poached eggs}
I do not like that the buffet was self serve and the tables were only wiped off with dirty rags NASTY
The staff were great. ...