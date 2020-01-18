  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2472 reviews
3 Awards
Falkland Island at the cove
Balcony room. Bathroom
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
2471 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Things to expect on an underbooked older cruise ship
"Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise.We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday...."Read More
zgjdenver@q.com avatar

zgjdenver@q.com

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 2,472 Norwegian Star Cruise Reviews

Things to expect on an underbooked older cruise ship

Review for Norwegian Star to Mediterranean

User Avatar
zgjdenver@q.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Best cruise ever!

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
bmarder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not to my expectation

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Greyhorse
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago. With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

NCL Cost Cutting At All Time High

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
wvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL. The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

My vacation heroes

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Egbert1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Norwegian Star, Suite 12012, The Deep Freeze

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
George and Marina
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took a South America cruise on the Norwegian Star, February 15-29, 2020, from Santiago Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Although our suite was very nice, we found the first night of our cruise the heating system did not work in our accommodations. Since heating would be nice to have while watching Glaciers, and cruising Cape Horn, we asked to have it repaired. For two days they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Annedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Was excited for my first trip to South America and loved the itinerary! Visited some very remote areas and saw beautiful scenery. Especially loved the Glaciers, the penguins and the sea lions. Unfortunately, the experience on the ship was the disappointing part! It started with embarkation which was a disaster with long lines and frustrated guests. I’m platinum, which is supposed to afford ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Porthole Window

The Cruise Curmudgeon Goes to South America

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
The Cruise Curmudgeon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

South America on the Norwegian Star This trip was pretty fantastic! The smaller, older Norwegian ships are far preferable to the gigantic, crowded mega-ships, in my opinion! This is what we liked about our South American voyage on the Star: (1) The ship was nicely quiet in most places. There was not annoying music playing in the hallways and public venues. (2) One lovely thing about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Exceeded expectations

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
CarolatSea
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Seeing Patagonia has been on my bucket llst for a while, and we had high expectations for this trip. We booked a year in advance, planned a week in Santiago before the cruise and a week after in Buenos Aires. In a word, everything was AMAZING. This will be a long review wiih lots of recommendations. :-) We stayed at a lovely, family-run, small hotel in Santiago -- Hotel Mery. Highly ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

14-Day South America From San Antonio (Eastbound)

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
rakaraka
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

14-Day South America From San Antonio (Eastbound): Flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile: At airline check-in, we were surprised with a $90 a bag fee and $54 seat fee. We used Norwegian to book our flights and there was a web site on our reservation to check the baggage regulations. Our bags were under the weight and size limit. Clearly stated that for our first checked bag there was no charge. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find a Norwegian Star Cruise from $599

Other Norwegian (NCL) Ship Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Pearl Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Pearl Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruise Reviews
Pride of America Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.