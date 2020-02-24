So disappointing. . They had to change our room 4 times because of diesel fuel smell in our room ,so many other guests complained slso. Ac is not working so far for two days .most parts of ship is real hot. We selected anytime dinner znd they changed without notifying us. Apparently they overbooked and had to change dining. No communication at all. We were at dinner last night. We were first ...
Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding.
We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Even upgrading to Aqua Class Didn't help. Room service didn't answer the phone!; Canyon Ranch spa was not near as advertised, it was dirty and smelly, and service was non-existent.
Complaints wire answered with: You call room service and just let it ring: what do you expect when there's only one person answering the phone.
Security procedures coming back onboard really killed the moment, ...
Ship: The infinity is a beautiful ship even though she is an older ship. Kept in great shape and was very clean always. Great Captain too.
Embarkation and disembarkation went very well. We were actually the first passengers on the ship due to wheel chair assistance boarding. Did not need wheel chair on the way off.
Dining was really good. I totally recommend La petite Chef at Cuisine ...
We booked this as a family cruise back on Jan 2019. There were 10 family members going (4 generations) We got a great rate with all gratuities, drinks and on board credit included. This was the main reason we picked this cruise. We usually sail with Royal but have been on Carnival, Holland America and one other Celebrity before.
Food in main dining could have been better. We never starved ...
Great amenity package. Love cruising with Celebrity. We are Elite and enjoyed our extra amenities. Staff was so gracious everywhere. Room steward, Elise was very attentive to our needs.
Lewis, cruise director was very personable and approachable.
Cabin was spacious and met our needs. Bathroom had good counter space. Shower had a curtain but did not press against the body while showering. ...
I loved this ship. The staff was excellent and the ship was so clean. This cruise ship was definitely better than Norwegian cruises. My only complaints were that I wish they kept the buffet out for longer because we had dinner reservations for 830pm and most of the buffet was closed off by 230. I wanted to eat lunch later because I had such a late dinner hour. Also, certain times of the day were ...
We went on this cruise because we couldn't pass up a great deal. This was our first time in an Aqua Class stateroom. We have done a concierge class once and other times we choose veranda rooms. It was nice having the slightly larger shower, the slippers, 3 Celebrity bags and expanded room service. We had breakfast delivered once and enjoyed it on our veranda, but the food was meh. We never visited ...
I chose this cruise to join friends. All the staff were outstanding! The cabin was okay. The beds, food and entertainment was awful. I truly believe they are purposely putting out tasteless dried out overcooked cold food on the buffet so you will pay for the restaurant dinners. The dining room food was a bit better even though I had to send a plate back and my friends had to send their steaks ...
Any cruise is great. 5 days not enough.
Ship is ready for a refurb but still nice
Service was great and so was the food.
Didn’t like any of the production shows so we didn’t attend.
Would do it again for the right price.
Our cabin wasn’t as clean as it should have been. There were a pair of socks left over from another cruise in a drawer. A Sea Card Pass from two cruises ...