"This cruise was one of the first since cruising has revived post covid.On previous cruises we are introduced to the room steward the first day, and they would call us by name at each meeting during the cruise...."Read More
I am so unimpressed with this entire cruise.
Docked at Ward Cove, a tourist shop barn 25 mi. from Ketchikan, instead of downtown great port stop.
Do not schedule excursions if you want to see any of the towns. Icy straight point which had nothing to do in town had the best dock times. We were not able to see Juneau or Ketchikan. Why did we have to be at both cities 6am to noon? These ...
This was our second Alaskan cruise, which meant we anticipated a certain amount of rainy weather. The greatest positive is that with the exception of one day, and this was a 9 day cruise, the weather was absolutetly spectacular. This cruise was one of the first since cruising has revived post covid. There were a few reminders on this cruise of that fact. To the best of my knowledge, there were ...
( 1) The wind went WOOOO ... WOOOO ... WOOOO through the balcony door all night the first night. Couldn't sleep, so we called the front desk, but nobody came. Reported it to the cabin steward the next morning, nobody came. Finally went to front desk and they sent somebody who told us nobody had told HIM to come. He put on white foam tape which helped but three days later the sound was back and ...
We went on the 11 day cruise for a get away after our 32 year old daughter was killed. The Sun crew on the Sun went above and beyond to make our trip wonderful. The food and our room were great. Both specialty and the Garden Cafe.
Entertainment was Good.
The first two ports we went to Icy Point and Skagway were great! Glacier Bay was beautiful, the Rangers that came on board were very ...
Nine days, recently refurbed vessel, nice itinerary- What could go wrong? Mass confusion regarding Canadian? boarding requirements, slow speed (fuel savings?) caused most of port calls to be shortened, tendered at Juneau, with no ships at docks until we were leaving, and no port visit off the ship at Victoria. Docked at Ward Cove, a tourist shop barn 25 mi. from Ketchikan, instead of downtown ...
I chose this cruise because it was going to Key West & Cozumel, 2 places I wanted to revisit and leaving out of Canaveral meant I did not have the additional drive to Miami.
We are platinum with NCL so we know what to expect
Ship: Small which is OK but it is laid out very poorly, you have to go thru too many places to get where you are going
Cabin: we had a handicapped accessible room ( ...
We chose this cruise based on their itinerary and length totally forgetting this is the beginning of Spring break, more later.... We left Cape Canaveral on March 3 and returned March 8th. Our destinations were Key West Fl. and Cozumel MX. The ship was the Norwegian Sun. This ship is one of the smaller ships in service in the Florida Caribbean circuit, the Norwegian Sun was renovated last year ...
This was my 7th cruise and my first time on NCL. I have to say I was very impressed. Upon reading the previous reviews, I was nervous about the food but the quality exceeded my expectations. The buffet, dinning room, and sports bar were really good. We never had to wait in line at the buffet which was nice. The ship was renovated and had a newer look. Although, it is small. I actually enjoyed it ...
Even with the Carona scare the embarkation was quick. And debarkation even quicker.
The food was good overall, my only negative would be the buffet. They have super reduced the variety at the buffet. The food at the buffet was ok, but not something that I would get excited about. The main dining rooms were good. I like the European speed of eating a meal (one and a half to two hours). It ...
This was our 7th cruise. We went with 2 other couples. One had been on the Sun six months earlier and loved it. Apparently, it has gone downhill since then. We spent 1 1/2 hours in line waiting to board. Probably the Corona virus slowed things down because they were checking passports very carefully. Once aboard, we noticed a general lack of attention to detail. One of the couples had ...