"We went in that line and was stopped by an extremely rude Carnival lady who told us to go to the back of the long line that we were not supposed to be there.I told her that the gentleman put us in the line and she said he was wrong and that we had to go to the back of the line.
I originally booked the cheapest cruise I could find, as a single passenger. I got an interior room near the bow to myself for an 8-night cruise to Alaska for under $250, before taxes and add-ons.
My expectations were low, especially given the price. This was my first time on a Carnival ship, and my first time on an Alaska cruise. I expected to be unimpressed with the views and ports, as I grew
The port in Jacksonville was very easy to find and to get a park. So much better than New Orleans. No homeless people hanging out like New Orleans. The Embarking and Disembarking the ship was total chaos! We had verifly app and had a passport. We didn't get out of there until 11:30 a.m.! Having a passport did help some, but not much. Embarking and Disembarking was so much better on Carnival ...
My daughter loves Dr. Seuss, and they have cancelled it due to Covid, but they don't tell you that on the website.
Get ready to COVID test your child every port and they charged $150.00. Plus the internet service I paid for didn't work. They told me because I paid in advance they couldn't refund my money $80.00 down the drain. Oh and if you have concerns don't bother talking to Guest
Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our
If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are
Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry
Chose this cruise because it didn’t involve going to an airport. Easy embarkation for my 77 year old mum. Driven straight to the door of the ship. However on disembarkation private cars were not allowed on the pier. Wasn’t informed there was a shuttle bus until after my mum had walked 700 metres. Good to know for future cruises.
Whatever you do, don't miss the 88 keys show. The lead male
We took this cruise because it was departing from Melbourne...……..the ship itself is old and the décor is dark.... our stateroom was very comfortable and the housekeeping men were fabulous and friendly nothing was to much trouble for them'.
The food in the buffet was poor meat was tough, chicken tough and fish over cooked. pizza was average, Mexican excellent, sandwich bar great, burgers
Any person or persons thinking of going on this ship
Think again
Company lied about the ports cancelled and the cyclone we went through
Food like slop
Cold tasteless
2 hours to clear plates from piggy Buffet
Coffee machines didn’t work
Toilets dirty
Dinning room same food every nigh
Cold staff rude and disgusting
Entertainment what entertainment
Guest ...
Bridge version.
In my opinion the Ship need to be scrapped and Carnival need to invest into further training for staff, lack of maintenance has caused ship to be an eye sore.
Rust, corrosion, wear and tear is certainly no priority on this ship.
Rust, corrosion, wear and tear is certainly no priority on this ship.

Cleaning is done at an absolute minimum standard. Process are not enforced or sustained. Dirty windows throughout. Furniture torn and damaged.