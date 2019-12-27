We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive.
We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring.
We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
This cruise didn’t meet my expectations. The menu in the dining room was very disappointing. We ate most of our meals in the buffet which was pretty good. Many people on the ship had guaranteed cabins but didn’t get it till the night before and if you were on a b2b you had to change rooms. Very disorganized. Embarkation was the longest of any prior cruise and the long delay to get off at various ...
We were on the 18 night Bottom end Aus/NZ 25/2. We had a great time, pity the weather was not a bit warmer. We were apprehensive about the the bushfires only to be faced with the Corona virus and travel restrictions. A stressful time. Ship and crew were great and we really enjoyed ourselves.
The only thing that we did not like was the Royalup and Royaldown policy which is a waste of time and ...
This Cruise was a great Cruise
Lot's of Americians and British onboard, Once you got used to them and their behaviour was a all good.
we didn't stop in Bali because of the corona-virus, which was more sad for the crew them passengers because a lot had family waiting for them.
We found this cabin to be a quite cabin with heaps of room and storage.
Showers have old style curtains , but ...
We did a 10 day cruise out of Sydney Australia to the South Pacific. We chose Radiance of the Seas for the departure date and itinerary offered. Unfortunately this itinerary started changing immediately after we booked (prior to Coronavirus) and continued changing right through our cruise. Understandably we were on the ship with week Coronavirus starting making news and quarantining other ships ...
First up, a disclaimer. I’m more recently a solo cruiser and I choose cruises based on the ship (ambience etc), the itinerary, and mostly because I like to relax and read a book (thus quiet spaces are very important). I’m not really interested in active onboard activities (iFly, Dogems, Flowrider etc).
Radiance of the Seas was my 9th cruise from Australia, and my 5th with RCI (after Voyager, ...
Due to time restraints the Radiance of the Seas was the only cruise available for our dates. We cruised with another couple which made the experience enjoyable however we were disappointed with several aspects including the need for the ship to be refurbished. One concern was that children were sitting on bar stools in the Champagne Bar - this should be an 18 years and over area. We felt the hard ...
The crew staff was great
The captain is a rambler and does not till you the truth
Food was good but the menu was not extensive changing
The ion shore trips are twice the price for the same trip if you pay on board
The drinks package was a total rip off as are the bar prices $15 for a beer after a 18% tip and exchange rate.
The exchange rate the ship gives you is poor
All ...
We had a great time on board Radiance of the Seas for 11 nights to the South Pacific islands. We found all the staff incredibly friendly and helpful especially our main dining room staff Veron & Chao.
Our room was 7090 mid ship balcony, it was a squeeze for a family of 4 however once we unpacked we managed to find plenty of space in the draws so it didn’t feel too bad in the end. Room was ...